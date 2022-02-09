Morning brief: Light rain lashes parts of Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Light rain in parts of Delhi, IMD forecasts snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department had forecast rain in parts of Delhi on Wednesday. It has also forecast snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to a western disturbance. Read more

Solar eruptions expected to hit Earth today; geomagnetic storm to be triggered

According to tweets by the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences (CESS) under the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, a filament eruption was observed on the Sun south of disk center on February 6. Read more

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma stands one 6 away from surpassing MS Dhoni to script massive ODI record

Scoring 116 sixes on home soil, Rohit stands atop alongside Dhoni with the most sixes by an ODI batsman in India. While Dhoni's 116 maximums came in 113 innings at home, Rohit equalled the tally in just 68 innings. Read more

Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal opens up on Ashneer Grover’s ‘hurtful’ comments, misunderstandings with Aman Gupta

Anupam Mittal talked about misunderstandings with fellow sharks on Shark Tank India and how things were resolved then and there. He mentioned Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta in a recent interview. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Leg Raises gets interrupted by two adorable gym partners: Watch hilarious video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share a hilarious clip of her Leg Raises workout session being interrupted by two adorable gym partners. The video will crack you up. Read more

Man makes a daring U-turn on a narrow road. Watch nail-biting viral video

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase people maneuvering their cars in dangerously narrow roads. This video, posted on Facebook, is an inclusion to that list. Read more