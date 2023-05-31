Morning brief: Modi knows ‘everything’, Rahul Gandhi's latest swipe in US, and all the latest news

'If you sat Modiji down next to God': Rahul Gandhi in US; ‘BJP did Sengol thing as…’ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an address in the United States on Wednesday said India is being run by a group of people who are 'absolutely convinced' that they know everything. They could sit down with God and explain things, Rahul Gandhi said adding that the prime minister is 'one such specimen'. Read more Rahul Gandhi.(Congress twitter)

Shahbad murder: Sahil claims girl was keen to get back with ex-boyfriend

In the horrific Shahbad Dairy murder in which a 16-year-old was stabbed 20 times and then bludgeoned with a cement slab, accused Sahil told police that the girl was keen to get back with her ex-boyfriend Praveen. Read more

'I couldn’t sleep. Sochta raha kya alag...': Mohit Sharma opens up on heartbreaking last over vs CSK

The end to the IPL 2023 final was another story of ecstasy on one side and agony on the other. It was jubiliant celebration of epic proportion on one side after Ravindra Jadeja smashed the winning runs in top-class fashion at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and sheer heartbreak on the other end as Mohit Sharma was left in tears after failing to defend 13 runs. Read more

KK's first death anniversary: Why late singer's songs will remain evergreen

Though it has already been a year, it still takes a moment to accept that singing legend KK died on this day 12 months ago. KK--the significance of these two letters for his fans across the globe is huge. Our entire generation grew up listening to his songs, which always set a different mood. KK and his songs have always been a constant--whether in school, college or work life. His 1999 song Yaaron Dosti still makes people nostalgic and yearn for their friends. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks dreamy as she chills in a sensational corseted dress, fans say 'too hot'. See pic inside

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu delighted her followers by dropping a picture of herself chilling while dressed in a sensational corseted gown. Fans loved her photoshoot and flooded the comments section with praises for the actor. While some called her 'too hot' in the comments section, others wrote 'wow'. Her Shaakuntalam co-star Dev Mohan dropped a fire emoji. The photo shows Samantha dressed in a striking ensemble styled with sunnies. She can be seen chilling while posing for the shoot. Scroll through to check out her post. Read more

