Morning brief: PM Modi dons white turban with 'Tiranga' motif on I-Day, and all the latest news

Published on Aug 15, 2022 09:09 AM IST
  Published on Aug 15, 2022 09:09 AM IST
PM Modi dons a Tricolour turban as he addresses the nation on the 76th Independence Day from the Red Fort.&nbsp;
PM Modi dons a Tricolour turban as he addresses the nation on the 76th Independence Day from the Red Fort. 
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi dons white turban with Tricolour motif in tune with Har Ghar Tiranga

Carrying on with the tradition of wearing colourful turbans on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wore a white turban with a long tail with the National Flag motif. Read more

No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report

Officials in the Maharashtra government will answer their phones with ‘Vande Mataram’, not a ‘hello’ from now on, newly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said in an official order Sunday. Read more

World Punjabi Organisation takes out candle-light march in Delhi

The World Punjabi Organisation headed by Vikramjit Singh Sahney, member of the Rajya Sabha, commemorated the 75th Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at India Gate on Sunday. Read more

Rishabh Pant's straightforward response to threat from Dinesh Karthik over place in India's T20I line-up for Asia Cup

Before India gear up for the T20 World Cup in Australia later in October, the Rohit Sharma-led side will have a chance to test themselves in the impending Asia Cup tournament which begins from August 27 onwards in the UAE. Read more

Independence Day 2022: How films like RRR, Gorkha mark the return of ‘loud’ patriotism in Indian cinema

It seems like a glitch in the Matrix now, or the Blip Thanos caused in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which caused regular programming to be upended for five years. Read more

Pregnant Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor aces casual airport fashion game like a pro as they return from babymoon: Watch

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived in Mumbai early in the morning today, on the occasion of Independence Day. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

independence day narendra modi
Monday, August 15, 2022
