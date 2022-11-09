Home / India News / Morning brief: Row over Sudha Murthy touching right-wing leader's feet, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Row over Sudha Murthy touching right-wing leader's feet, and all the latest news

Published on Nov 09, 2022 09:00 AM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Well-known author and Infosys founder Sudha Murthy interacts with Sambhaji Bhide, chief of Shivpratishthan, during an interview organised by Mehata Publication for campaigning, in Sangli, Maharashtra on Monday. (Uday Deolekar/HT Photo)
Well-known author and Infosys founder Sudha Murthy interacts with Sambhaji Bhide, chief of Shivpratishthan, during an interview organised by Mehata Publication for campaigning, in Sangli, Maharashtra on Monday. (Uday Deolekar/HT Photo)
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Why did Sudha Murthy touch right-wing leader's feet? Row erupts

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy is at the centre of a controversy after a video of her apparently touching the feet of right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide has gone viral. Read more

Many Ambanis, Adanis needed for India's growth, says G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

One (Mukesh) Ambani and (Gautam) Adani would not do but many such businessmen are required for the country to grow, said G20 Sherpa of India Amitabh Kant. Read more

Deepika Padukone visits restaurant in comfy formals. Pics, video inside

Deepika Padukone is the epitome of grace and fashion. The actor keeps sharing major cues of fashion for us to refer to with every look of hers. From casuals to formals to stunning airport looks, Deepika keeps slaying it with every fashionable look. Read more

Arbaaz Khan reveals he gave the first audition of his life for Tanaav: 'I felt odd but took it as a challenge'

Arbaaz K is set to star in Tanaav, the Hindi adaptation of Israeli hit Fauda. The action-thriller is set in Kashmir and deals with the insurgency and counterinsurgency operations in the Valley. Read more

Brazil footballer Pedro proposes to girlfriend after FIFA World Cup 2022 selection. See viral posts

Brazilian striker Pedro Guilherme kneeled with a diamond ring in his hand to propose to his girlfriend, Fernanda Nogueira, after making it to his country's team that will play the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 scheduled in Qatar. Read more

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid's long chat with Adelaide pitch curator before semi-final vs England goes viral

The Adelaide Oval - the venue for the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 second semi-final - has unique playing dimensions. At 90 metres, it has one of the biggest straight boundaries in the world but the same however is not true for the square ones. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
