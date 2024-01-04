Morning brief: Sonia Gandhi requested to fight polls from Telangana; Uddhav Sena on Ram Temple invite to Cong; and more

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday adopted a resolution requesting Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Telangana. The resolution was passed at the PCC state executive committee meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan, the party’s headquarters in Hyderabad in the afternoon, under the auspices of newly-appointed AICC in-charge of Telangana affairs Deepa Das Munshi and chief minister A Revanth Reddy. This was the first meeting of the PCC executive after the party won the assembly elections in Telangana on December 3. Dig deeper. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday underlined that the “soul” of the Congress party is Hindu and that the party should attend the Lord Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya if they have received the special invitation, keeping aside the political difference. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is an ally of Congress in Maha Vikas Aghadi and also a member of the INDIA bloc of opposition parties. Dig deeper.

Future-ready Artificial Intelligence (AI) surveillance is likely to be introduced for the security of the Ram Mandir, where pilgrim footfalls are expected to increase sizeably post January 22 inauguration. Besides AI surveillance, 11,000 state police and paramilitary forces are likely to be deployed for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. “The pilot project of AI surveillance is likely to be launched for Ayodhya. After some time, if found feasible, it could be made an integral part of the security and surveillance drill,” a senior police official said. Dig deeper.

Mohammed Siraj is what they cutely refer to as a ‘roll bowler’. As in, when he gets on a roll, he is impossible to stop. Stop taking wickets, that is. Thrice last year, in One-Day Internationals, Sri Lanka felt the full fury of the ‘roll bowler’. In Thiruvananthapuram in January, his opening spell of 7-0-20-4 sent the Islanders plummeting to 73 all out and defeat by 317 runs, their heaviest in the 50-over format. In September in Colombo, in the final of the Asia Cup at a packed and shell-shocked Premadasa Stadium, his figures at one stage read 5.2-1-7-6 (he finished with six for 21) as the hosts were cleaned up for 50. And at the Wankhede Stadium in November, in the World Cup, he produced a first burst of 4-2-5-3, Sri Lanka shot out for 55 in response to India’s 357 for eight. Dig deeper.

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The happy occasion was attended by Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta, his son Junaid Khan. Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan were also part of the festivities. Several videos and pictures have emerged on social media platforms of the family posing for the paparazzi after the wedding. Dig deeper.

It's that time of year again when the chill sets in and everyone has to start thinking about what to wear to stay warm. There are a few more factors to consider when creating your cold-weather outfit, although the first thing many people reach for is their beloved winter coat. Your choice of fabric is one of the most important elements. When it comes to keeping you warm, not all fabrics are created equal! As winter unfolds in 2024, fashion enthusiasts can anticipate a captivating array of fabrics that combine warmth, style, and sustainability. Dig deeper.

