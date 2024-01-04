Telangana Congress requests Sonia to contest LS polls from state

close_game
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Jan 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

This was the first meeting of the PCC executive after the party won the assembly elections in Telangana on December 3

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday adopted a resolution requesting Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Telangana.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday adopted a resolution requesting Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Telangana (ANI)
The resolution was passed at the PCC state executive committee meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan, the party’s headquarters in Hyderabad in the afternoon, under the auspices of newly-appointed AICC in-charge of Telangana affairs Deepa Das Munshi and chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

This was the first meeting of the PCC executive after the party won the assembly elections in Telangana on December 3.

Briefing the reporters about the discussions at the meeting, PCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said the party also adopted a resolution appreciating the efforts of former AICC in-charge of state affairs Manikrao Thakre.

He said the PCC executive committee meeting discussed the plan of action for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The chief minister, who is also the PCC president, will hold a series of meetings in the next few days, he said.

“On December 8 and 9, he would hold discussions with party leaders from the erstwhile combined 10 districts of Telangana. On December 11, 12 and 13, he would hold talks with in-charge ministers and party leaders of parliamentary constituencies to work out the campaign strategies,” Ravi said.

The PCC leader said Revanth Reddy, along with IT minister D Sridhar Babu, would be leaving for Davos, Switzerland on January 14 to take part in a series of meetings to invite investors to the state.

“He will be on Davos’ tour for four days. After his return, he would continue Parliamentary constituency-wise reviews to identify prospective candidates for contesting the elections,” Ravi said.

He said the meeting also appreciated the services of the party leaders and cadre who had strived hard for achieving victory in the assembly elections.

“The government will acknowledge the services of the party leaders and appoint them in various nominated posts such as corporation chairpersons, directors and other positions in the government. The AICC in-charge and secretaries are preparing the list of such leaders,” the PCC leader said.

The PCC executive committee also decided to constitute Indiramma Committees to obtain suggestions and feedback from the people on the welfare schemes and developmental works being implemented at the grassroots level.

The meeting appreciated the various initiatives taken by the newly-formed Congress government in the last one month, he added.

