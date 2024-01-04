close_game
close_game
News / India News / NHRC issues notice to Manipur over killing of 13 people last month

NHRC issues notice to Manipur over killing of 13 people last month

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 04, 2024 08:29 AM IST

This was the highest single-day toll in the clashes between Meities and Kukis, which have roiled the state since May 3 and left around 200 people dead

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC ) has taken suo motu cognizance of a Hindustan Times report on the killings of 13 people in a single incident in ethnic violence-hit Manipur last month and issued a notice to the state government reminding it of its duty to protect citizens.

Clashes between Meities and Kukis began on May 3 last year. (PTI/File)
Clashes between Meities and Kukis began on May 3 last year. (PTI/File)

Police said that village defence volunteers killed the 13 men after they entered a Kuki area on December 4. This was the highest single-day toll in the clashes between Meities and Kukis, which have roiled the state since May 3 and left around 200 people dead and over 50000 displaced.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In its notice, NHRC called the incident “alarming and disturbing”, indicating “a lapse on the part of the law enforcing agencies and the forces deployed there to ensure peace and law and order”. It asked the state police to submit a report on the status of the first information report and the steps taken to prevent such incidents.

An officer said that Manipur Police have filed a reply and provided the details. He did not elaborate.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out