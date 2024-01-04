NHRC issues notice to Manipur over killing of 13 people last month

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC ) has taken suo motu cognizance of a Hindustan Times report on the killings of 13 people in a single incident in ethnic violence-hit Manipur last month and issued a notice to the state government reminding it of its duty to protect citizens. Clashes between Meities and Kukis began on May 3 last year. (PTI/File)

Police said that village defence volunteers killed the 13 men after they entered a Kuki area on December 4. This was the highest single-day toll in the clashes between Meities and Kukis, which have roiled the state since May 3 and left around 200 people dead and over 50000 displaced.

In its notice, NHRC called the incident “alarming and disturbing”, indicating “a lapse on the part of the law enforcing agencies and the forces deployed there to ensure peace and law and order”. It asked the state police to submit a report on the status of the first information report and the steps taken to prevent such incidents.

An officer said that Manipur Police have filed a reply and provided the details. He did not elaborate.