Morning brief: TMC says 3 more workers killed during Bengal panchayat polls, toll now 23; and all the latest news

West Bengal panchayat election: TMC says 3 workers ‘murdered’ as toll rises to 23 Polling began at 7am on Saturday amid tight security for the West Bengal panchayat election 2023, but not before three more persons were killed in Murshidabad district, taking the toll to 23 since the poll dates were announced. Read more Polling officials carrying EVMs and other election material on the way to their respective polling booths ahead of the West Bengal panchayat elections, at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district.(PTI)

Watch: Brazil building collapses like house of cards. Residents were asleep

An apartment building collapsed in northeastern Brazil leaving at least eight people dead, officials said. Five people are missing as rescue workers continued a frantic search for survivors in the rubble. The victims included two young children, including an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old. Read more

West Indies announce 13-man squad for 1st Test vs India: No Gudakesh, Cornwall returns, 2 uncapped players named

Spin-bowling all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican returned as West Indies announced a 13-man squad for the first Test against India starting July 12 in Dominica, which will also mark the beginning of the third cycle of the World Test Championship for both sides. Read more

Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani Chakraborty dies, actor's son Namashi confirms

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani Chakraborty died on Friday, June 6. The news was confirmed by the actor's younger son Namashi Chakraborty. Read more

Women perform comedy gig at Mount Everest, bag world record

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to YouTube to share videos capturing people creating incredible records. Just like their latest share that shows how two women went to the base camp of Mount Everest to perform a comedy gig. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail