Morning brief: What next for Sri Lanka convicts released in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and all the latest news

Published on Nov 15, 2022 08:59 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Santhan, one of the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Sri Lankan convicts released in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to be sent back: Officials

Four convicts in the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, all Sri Lankan nationals, who were among the six people released from jail after the Supreme Court’s order on November 11, will be sent back to the neighbouring country, Tamil Nadu officials said on Monday. Read more…

UN adopts call for Russia to pay Ukraine war reparations; India abstains

India on Monday abstained from a UN resolution vote calling for Russia to be held accountable for the Ukraine invasion, including by paying compensation for damage, loss and injury during the war. The resolution said Russia "must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts." Read more…

Watch - 'I am fuming. I wish tu mere saamne hota': Wasim Akram rips into fan for derogatory remark on Shaheen Afridi

Fans form a huge part of a cricketer's success, but the same people on occasions cross a line they should not. Not too long ago, a hotel room video of Virat Kohli was recorded by a hotel staff and shared online, that led to questions surrounding a player's privacy. Read more…

Deepika Padukone gets a surprise from Ranveer Singh at her office on their wedding anniversary. Here's what he did

Actor Ranveer Singh sprung a surprise on his wife-actor Deepika Padukone at her workplace as the couple clocked fours years of their wedding anniversary. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ranveer Singh revealed that as Deepika had to work on the occasion, he decided to surprise her. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra in handcrafted chikankari pantsuit mixes Indian traditional design with 'hot boss babe' look: All pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra visited India on November 1 after three long years and delighted her fans with her back-to-back fashionable moments. After promoting her haircare brand in Mumbai, Priyanka visited Lucknow to attend meetings for UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) India. Read more…

