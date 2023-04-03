Morning brief: Will crush hooligans with iron hand, says Bengal governor, and all the latest news

Bengal governor's ‘thugs will be crushed with...’ remarks after Hooghly clash CV Ananda Bose.(ANI)

In a strong-worded statement, after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Hooghly district, governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said “hooligans and thugs” will be “crushed” with an iron hand. Read more

Kerala train fire: 3 killed, many injured; terror angle not ruled out

Three people were killed and many suffered burn injuries after an unidentified person poured inflammable oil on co-passengers and set them afire inside the D-1 coach of the Alapuzha-Kannur Express around 9.50 pm on Sunday after the train left Kozhikode railway station (north Kerala), the police said. Read more

Woman dies, husband in coma after consuming this ‘poisonous’ fish in Malaysia

An 83-year-old woman in Malaysia died, and her husband is battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after they ate a puffer fish last week, without knowing it contained deadly toxins. Read more

Two fours, two sixes, 28 runs: How Virat Kohli ruined Jofra Archer's IPL 2023 comeback as RCB crush MI

For the first time in years, an IPL match putting Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians wasn't about Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma. Read more

Gigi Hadid reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's dance at NMACC gala, fans agree with her

People are yet to get over Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at NMACC gala in a black pathani kurta salwar. Read more

Priyanka Chopra wore a 60-year-old Banarasi saree crafted over six months to NMACC, designer shares all details. Read

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended both days of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala in Mumbai. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON