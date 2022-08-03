Morning brief: At least 150 fall sick after suspected gas leak in Andhra Pradesh, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Workers taken ill after suspected gas leak at apparel plant in Andhra Pradesh

At least 150 garment factory workers, mostly women, fell sick after a suspected gas leak at a special economic zone in Atchyutapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district around 8.30pm on Tuesday. Read more…

‘Island of resilience': Nancy Pelosi addresses Taiwan parliament

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Taiwan's parliament on Wednesday and met with its president as well as human rights activists during a visit to the island that has infuriated Beijing. Pelosi arrived in Taipei late on Tuesday on an unannounced but closely watched trip, saying that it shows unwavering U.S. commitment to the self-ruled island that Beijing says is part of China. Read more…

'At the moment, it's…': Rohit Sharma provides update on his injury after retiring hurt while batting in IND vs WI T20I

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday had a major injury scare when he walked off the field retired hurt while batting. Rohit was batting on 11 off 5 balls, having smashes a six and a four before pulling a muscle. As Rohit was about to take strike, the camera showed Indian physio Kamlesh Jain come running on to the ground, and after a lengthy discussion, the skipper walked off holding his back. Read more…

Arpita Mukherjee's nail parlours, ‘unaccounted’ GST number: 10 points

Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee have surfaced as the Enforcement Directorate goes on with their investigation into the teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal after ₹52 crore was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flats, apart from gold and other valuables. The 10-day ED custody of both Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee will end today and they will be produced before a PMLA court today. Read more…

Sunil Grover, part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, was told by filmmakers 'what if people laugh at your performance'

Sunil Grover is 45 and already famous in more ways than one. Some love his Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati avatars while some prefer to see him in more serious roles, like that of Saif Ali Khan’s aide in the web series, Tandav. With films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye in his kitty, Sunil is definitely going to have a wonderful year ahead. Read more…