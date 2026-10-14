‘Govt looking at AI to improve grid management, enable predictive maintenance’
India’s power grid must integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to improve grid management, enable predictive maintenance and forecast outages ahead of time, Union ministers
India’s power grid must integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to improve grid management, enable predictive maintenance and forecast outages ahead of time, Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a brainstorming conclave organised by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on ’Making the Indian Power Sector AI enabled’, Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar said India’s installed power generation capacity had already touched 555 GW, with a record addition of 70 GW planned in 2026-27. However, there was a need to introduce AI and optimise these assets, which the government was exploring, he said.
“Our goal is to quadruple the generation capacity by 2047…the future of such a vast and complex power system lies not only in generating more electricity, but in its intelligent management. This is where the role of AI becomes decisive,” Khattar said in a virtual address to the conference.
“With AI, we can accurately forecast electricity demand and renewable generation, improve grid management, undertake predictive maintenance and identify power outages in advance,” Khattar said.
The government’s vision is of an AI-enabled power grid that understands demand in advance, integrates renewable energy and storage better, and provides consumers with uninterrupted and affordable electricity, Khattar said, adding, “We have to move beyond a reactive system and build a predictive, proactive and intelligent power system. For this, we will also have to focus on skilled manpower, data security and responsible AI. AI is both a resource and a solution. And when we AI-enable the power sector, we will also empower the country’s energy sector.”
Expressing similar views, Union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi said, “Today, India has over 305 GW of non-fossil capacity accounting for almost 55% of our total installed electricity capacity. AI can improve renewable energy forecasting, support with real-time grid balancing, enable predictive maintenance, optimize storage, detect transmission and distribution anomalies, while also reducing renewable energy curtailment.”
Joshi, addressing the conclave virtually, said advanced analytics could also help the ministry and the government identify congestion, optimise network capacity and extract greater value from existing infrastructure.
“Let me also add that responsible adoption of AI will be critical. Strong data governance, cybersecurity, skilled human resources, and rigorous testing will be essential. Human oversight and accountability must remain central to the critical grid operations,” Joshi added.
The two-day conclave, organised by the CEA in collaboration with the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), is bringing together dignitaries, policymakers and industry experts to deliberate on the use of AI in the sector.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJasjeev Gandhiok
Jasjeev Gandhiok is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times, where he covers environment, climate change, the clean energy transition and wildlife at the National Bureau. Gandhiok has over a decade of experience in journalism and is based in Delhi. He has reported extensively on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This includes the region's air pollution woes, a polluted Yamuna and on urban wildlife still thriving in the region. He joined HT in October 2021. Prior to that, he had five-year stint at The Times of India in Delhi, where he also covered Delhi, with a focus on environment and wildlife. Gandhiok has covered some recent events around the Capital too, ranging from the farmers' protests, the northeast Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests, reporting from the ground on all of these. He also travels across the country to report on how environment and climate change impact everyday life, while also writing on endangered species. His reports in 2019 on toxic leachate from Delhi's landfills led to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) taking suo motu cognisance and ultimately asking the state government to start bio-mining to flatten and remove all three landfills in the capital. He also closely tracks the implementation of government policies on climate, renewable energy and environmental protection. His focus remains on impactful, public-interest journalism which explains how environmental decisions affect people's everyday lives.Read More