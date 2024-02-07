Morning briefing: Aaditya Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis on 'real NCP'; PM-led panel to meet to pick new EC, and more

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) for recognizing Ajit Pawar's faction as the legitimate Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), alleging fraudulence and a threat to democracy. The ECI's decision prompted congratulatory messages from BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who expressed confidence in Ajit Pawar's leadership. The ECI awarded the NCP name and symbol to Ajit Pawar's faction, dealing a blow to Sharad Pawar's camp ahead of crucial elections. The EC offered the Sharad Pawar faction the opportunity to choose a new name and symbol by February 7. The decision came amid ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra. Dig Deeper Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the first meeting under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, to select a replacement for retiring election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey. The new law, effective since January 2, mandates a Selection Committee comprising the Prime Minister, a Cabinet minister, and the leader of the Opposition or the largest Opposition party leader in the Lok Sabha to recommend appointments. The meeting, scheduled at the PM’s residence, is expected to be attended by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Congress's floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Trio in Kuwaiti boat intercepted by coastal police in Mumbai, Navy claims it caught them. Dig Deeper

135 Karnataka MLAs, Congress leaders to stage protest against Centre in Delhi. Dig Deeper

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman amid crisis. Dig Deeper

India News

‘Gandhi-Nehru family didn't…’: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter questions Congress's current ideology. Dig Deeper

Jaya Bachchan loses calm in Rajya Sabha, tells VP Dhankhar ‘we’re not school children'. Dig Deeper

Lok Sabha okays bill to check malpractices in public exams. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Lufthansa Airlines strike today: 100,000 passengers to be affected. Dig Deeper

Vladimir Putin will sign package of agreements during North Korea visit: Russian envoy. Dig Deeper

Hamas gave ‘positive’ response to truce deal with Israel, says Qatar. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Youngster Sachin Dhas, named after cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, displayed a remarkable innings rescuing Team India in the U-19 World Cup 2024 semi-final against South Africa. Alongside Uday Saharan, Dhas forged a crucial 171-run partnership, steering India from a precarious 32 for four to a thrilling two-wicket victory. Sachin's aggressive 96 off 95 balls played a pivotal role as India chased down 245. His parents, particularly his father, named him after Tendulkar despite being a fan of Sunil Gavaskar. Sachin's teammate Uday Saharan, known for his steady batting, contributed with an important 81-run knock, propelling India to its ninth final. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Adah Sharma's much-anticipated film, "The Kerala Story," is set to debut on ZEE5, as announced by the actress on Instagram. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, the film revolves around three girls manipulated into changing their religion by their roommate. Divided into two parts, it delves into the consequences of their actions, particularly focusing on one girl's journey as she joins a terrorist group. Despite facing controversy over its trailer, the film, based on real events, garnered significant box office success. Premiering on February 16, "The Kerala Story" promises to be a gripping watch for audiences. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Sonam Kapoor's penchant for traditional Indian attire and her habit of borrowing timeless pieces from her mother's wardrobe, including jewelry and clothes, has delighted fashion enthusiasts. Recently, she attended a close friend's wedding adorned in a 35-year-old Gharchola saree sourced from her mother's collection. Sonam looked stunning in the elegant ensemble, emphasizing the beauty of reusing pieces from one's mother's closet, particularly a saree. She shared her outfit on Instagram, showcasing the intricate weave patterns and mirror embellishments of the red Gharchola saree. Sonam accessorized with gold and Kundan jewelry, completing her look with impeccable makeup and hairstyling. Gharchola, traditionally a symbol of acceptance and welcome in Gujarat, holds sentimental significance in bridal attire. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon