 ‘Gandhi-Nehru family…’: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter questions Congress ideology | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Gandhi-Nehru family didn't…’: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter questions Congress's current ideology

‘Gandhi-Nehru family didn't…’: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter questions Congress's current ideology

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 06:53 AM IST

Sharmistha Mukherjee said the time has come that the Congress should look outside the Nehru-Gandhi family for its leadership.

Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, on Tuesday questioned the current ideology of the Congress, a day after she said the party should look outside the Nehru-Gandhi family for its leadership.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee and his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee. (PTI file)
Former president Pranab Mukherjee and his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee. (PTI file)

Responding to a comment on her social media handle X, Sharmistha Mukherjee, a former Congress leader, said the Congress or the Gandhi-Nehru family didn’t give Pranab Mukherjee any position “out of charity”.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Congress or Gandhi-Nehru family didn’t give any position to my ‘papa’ out of charity. He earned it & deserved it. Are the Gandhis like feudal lords expected 2 b paid homage 4 generations?” Sharmistha Mukherjee wrote.

“What is d current Congress party’s ideology btw? Becoming Shiv-bhakts just before elections?” Sharmistha Mukherjee questioned while taking a dig at Congress leaders.

Earlier on Monday, on the sidelines of the 17th Jaipur Literature Festival, she said there was a need to involve grassroots workers at every level in the process of restoration of democracy in the Congress, membership campaign, organisational elections within the party and policy decisions, as former President Pranab Mukherjee has also written in his diary.

“There is no magic wand… It is not my job to define Rahul Gandhi. It is not possible to define any individual. If someone asks me to define my father, I cannot even explain my father," Sharmistha Mukherjee told news agency PTI.

On the issue of leadership, the former Congress leader said party leaders have to answer this.

"But as a Congress supporter and a responsible citizen, I am worried about the party. And certainly, the time has come to look outside the Nehru-Gandhi family for leadership," Sharmistha Mukherjee, who claimed to be a “die-hard Congressperson”, said.

She also said the Congress should introspect whether it is truly upholding its ideology forward today. “Are pluralism, secularism, tolerance, inclusivity, and freedom of expression, which have been at the core of Congress, being followed in practice?”

Speaking on the Opposition INDIA bloc, Sharmistha Mukherjeesaid she prefers to call it "INDI Alliance".

“When it was formed, I had posted on X that if it fails, what will be the headlines? 'INDIA Breaks'. No political party should be synonymous with the country. This thought came to my mind,” she explained.

Sharmistha Mukherjee had joined the Congress in 2014. She unsuccessfully contested the Delhi assembly election from the Greater Kailash seat in 2015. In a post on X, Sharmistha Mukherjee had said in September 2021 that she has “quit politics”.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates, Uttarakhand UCC Live Updatesalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On