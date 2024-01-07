Morning briefing: Aditya L1 to provide data on space weather; ED on National Herald probe, all latest news

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft on Saturday completed a 127-day journey to reach its final parking spot, readying itself for five years of crucial observations about various aspects of the Sun. After the successful insertion of Aditya-L1 into a Halo Orbit around Lagrange Point 1, a region about 1.5 million km from the Earth, Isro chief S Somanath said that the satellite will have a mission life of at least five years and findings collated in this period will be significant not just for Indian scientific community but for the world. Dig deeper Aditya L1 on Saturday successfully parked at Lagrange Point 1 to study Sun.

The Congress-run Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which got land in various cities at concessional rates to run the National Herald but closed the newspaper in 2008, relaunched its news operations around 2016 “just to show that it is still engaged in publishing of newspapers” after investigation was started into company’s affairs by various agencies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Karnataka DCM attends 'Govt at Your Doorstep' initiative, launches three apps Dig deeper

‘End of chapter for us’, BTS’ V and Jimin talk about the moment that felt like the ‘climax’ of everything Dig deeper

India News

Absence of law can’t give blanket immunity to adulterer, says High Court Dig deeper

YSRCP, TDP face rumblings as many resign over ticket denial Dig deeper

Global Matters

These five top Hamas leaders have so far evaded Israel Dig deeper

Maldives' government websites restored after being down for hours. ‘Technical issues’ Dig deeper

Sports Goings

India went to South Africa with the dream of winning the first-ever Test series there. In the glorious history of Indian cricket, South Africa is the only place among traditional Test-playing nations where India are yet to win a Test series (Afghanistan don't play at home and India haven't played a Test in Ireland yet). The start was disastrous. India went down to South Africa by an innings and 32 runs almost without a fight in the first Test in Centurion. Where Indian batters struggled to cross 250 in both innings, South Africa nonchalantly posted over 400. It was a poor reflection of India's batters and bowlers. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared her first post of 2024 featuring husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to Instagram late on Saturday night, Priyanka posted a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse of how the family celebrated the New Year in Mexico. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Complex post-traumatic stress disorder refers to a mental condition where a person experiences stress and anxiety – this happens when they go through traumatic experiences for a prolonged period of time. Sometimes codependency and C-PTSD can show up together, and it can be difficult to maintain the balance. "Starting a new relationship when dealing with C-PTSD and codependent tendencies can be challenging. Dig deeper

