These five top Hamas leaders have so far evaded Israel

Hamas deputy leader Salah Arouri was killed in an airstrike in Beirut- the highest-profile attack on the terror group amid Gaza war. Israel has not confirmed it was responsible for the strike which killed Salah Arouri. But Mossad chief David Barnea hinted that Israel was behind the assassination as he said, “Let every Arab mother know that if her son took part in the massacre [of October 7] -- he signed his own death warrant.” Israel-Hamas War: Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, greets his supporters upon his arrival at a meeting in a hall on the sea side of Gaza City.(AP)

These are the five Hamas leaders that are on top of Israel's hit list:

Yahya Sinwar: Yahya Sinwar was Hamas' leader in the Gaza Strip and the overall mastermind of the October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. He has been Gaza's strongman since 2017 and has served four life sentences. He was among the 1,027 security prisoners freed in the Gilad Shalit prisoner swap.

Ismail Haniyeh: He is the head of Hamas' politburo who earlier worked as a plasterer in Israel and later became the personal assistant of Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin. He was deported to Lebanon in 1992 but returned to Israel a year and a half later. His family is said to own dozens of real estate properties in Gaza.

Muhammed Deif: He heads Hamas' military forces and has said to have masterminded numerous suicide bombing attacks. He then moved on to oversee Hamas's rocket attacks and tunnel warfare and helped plan the October 7 attacks as well, Israel claimed. He has been on the top of Israel's most-wanted list and has survived seven Israeli assassination attempts.

Marwan Issa: He is Mohammed Deif's deputy and Hamas' number two military figure. Marwan Issa is considered one of the most secretive leaders in Hamas who was earlier a skilled basketball player before he was arrested by Israel. He played a central role in the Gilad Shalit deal, it was reported.

Mohammed Sinwar: He is the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar and commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis brigade. He has survived six assassination attempts.