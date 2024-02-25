Morning briefing: Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's ‘Yatra’, film producer ‘mastermind’ of drugs racket; and more

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra will pass from the Aligarh division to the Agra division on Sunday. The yatra reflects a major political development in the run up to the Lok Sabha election 2024. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will be joining the Nyay Yatra for the first time on Sunday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, already a part of Nyay Yatra will also be there in Aligarh and Agra. The coming together of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will be a repeat of a similar scene seven years ago in Agra itself when both Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav covered a 12 km road show in Agra on February 3, 2017. “The Yatra will resume on February 25 from Jamalpur in Aligarh with a public address at Shamshabad Market Chowk in Aligarh and will reach Gandhi Tiraha in Hathras at noon, with lunch scheduled at Sadabad. It will then resume from Tedi Bagiya in Agra in the afternoon on February 25 and after an address at Tehra in Agra, it will reach Dholpur to enter Rajasthan later in the day,” said Dr Anil Chaudhary, West UP president, Kisan Congress, the farmers’ wing of the Congress. Dig Deeper Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi (HT_PRINT)

A joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police has busted an international drugs trafficking network with the arrest of three persons and seizure of a 50 kg narcotics-making chemical that was being sent to Australia and New Zealand by concealing it in mixed food powder and desiccated coconut. The NCB said the mastermind of the drug trafficking network has been identified as a Tamil film producer, who is currently at large. In a statement, NCB deputy director general (DDG) Gyaneshwar Singh revealed that the three persons, who were arrested, informed the anti-narcotics agency that they had dispatched a total of 45 pseudoephedrine shipments over the past three years. These shipments amounted to approximately 3,500 kilograms of pseudoephedrine, with an estimated value exceeding ₹2,000 crore in the international market. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu in Gujarat today | 8 things about Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge. Dig Deeper

Tamil film producer ‘mastermind’ of ₹2,000 crore drug trafficking racket: NCB. Dig Deeper

India News

Three arrested as NCB busts global drugs racket from Delhi warehouse. Dig Deeper

TDP-JSP announces first list of 99 candidates for Andhra Pradesh polls. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Lee Anderson suspended from Rishi Sunak's party over 'Islamists' remarks on Sadiq Khan. Dig Deeper

Nikki Haley eyes Michigan Primary after losing South Carolina. Here's all you need to know. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India captain Rohit Sharma was clearly not pleased with England and Ben Foakes after they prematurely celebrated the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. During the 20th over of the Indian innings, Jaiswal nicked Ollie Robinson to the keeper… or so it seemed. The two on-field officials went upstairs to the third umpire who decided that the ball had touched the ground before completely landing in Foakes' gloves. The England group, who were ecstatic upon watching the replay on the big screen, were left shellshocked when the big NOT OUT flashed on the screen, clearly indicating that Ben Stokes and Co. were confident that the take was clean. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Article 370 box office collection day 2: The film stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. As per Sacnilk.com, Article 370 witnessed a jump in its collections on the second day of its release. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film released in cinemas worldwide on February 23. The film minted ₹5.9 crore on day one of its release. Article 370 earned ₹7.5 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. It witnessed a growth of 27.12%. So far, the film has collected ₹13.4 crore in India. The film is based on terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami plays the role of an intelligence officer. The trailer of the film depicted the emergence of terrorism in the region, with radicals seeking to seize control of the area. Yami's character joined the NIA and is given free rein to carry out a mission in Kashmir. The government has also promised to eliminate Article 370 at whatever cost. Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 saw many A-list celebrities from the entertainment industry walking down the red carpet in Los Angeles, California. Margot Robbie, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie, arrived at the SAG Awards in another Barbie-inspired look. Margot, who has made it a ritual to wear a large collection of outfits inspired by the Barbie doll herself since kicking off the press tour for the movie last year, chose another striking look for another awards season red carpet. This time, it is a Schiaparelli couture mini dress. Scroll through to know more. Margot Robbie arrived on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet with her husband, Tom Ackerley. The Barbie actor wore a black Schiaparelli Couture mini dress accented by a voluminous bright pink shoulder detail for the ceremony. The couture mini-ensemble features a strapless square neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, a mini hem length, and a pink voluminous bow attached to her shoulder to form a dramatic train and a belt to cinch the waist. Dig Deeper