Morning briefing: All-party meeting today; Cyclone Michaung landfall on Dec 5, and the latest news

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning about a developing depression in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, 630 km east-southeast of Puducherry. The system is expected to intensify into Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’ by December 3, with a projected landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister conducted a review meeting, issuing guidelines and urging precautionary measures, including evacuations. The National Crisis Management Committee reviewed preparedness. A rainfall warning has been issued for southern and eastern India, with heavy to very heavy rainfall anticipated in various regions from December 3 to 5. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are also expected to experience significant rainfall during this period. Dig deeper Members of Parliament voting on clauses of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on September 20, 2023. (ANI/Sansad TV)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to convene a meeting with floor leaders from various political parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The purpose is to strategize the legislative agenda for the upcoming Winter Session, spanning 15 sittings until December 22. Senior BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal, are expected to attend. Currently, there are 37 pending bills, with 12 up for consideration and passing, including three to replace colonial-era criminal laws. Notably, a bill regarding the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners will be discussed, aiming to align their status with that of the cabinet secretary. Additionally, the Ethics Committee's report on "cash-for-query" allegations against Mahua Moitra will be presented, recommending her expulsion, subject to the House's approval. Dig deeper

ED officer arrested: Tamil Nadu Police searches Madurai office. Who is Ankit Tiwari?

Sam Altman reveals why he was fired, then re-hired as OpenAI CEO, says 'was hurt and angry'

Govt alerts YouTube about 9 channels spreading misinformation about central govt

India pitches for more 'holistic' Green Credit at COP28 summit

China faces travel ban? US senators' letter to Joe Biden amid mystery respiratory illness

Donald Trump no longer immune from civil lawsuits over January 6 Capitol attack, says US appeals court

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to be sidelined from white-ball cricket temporarily to prioritize his career in Test matches. The decision is influenced by seven upcoming Test matches, particularly five against England at home, where Shami's role is crucial in sub-continental conditions with significant reverse swing. Currently recovering from an ankle injury, Shami wasn't considered for T20Is and ODIs in South Africa. Although he remains in contention for the T20 World Cup, his participation will depend on his performance in the Indian Premier League. The focus now is on getting Shami fully fit for the upcoming Test series in South Africa and against England at home.

On its opening day in India, Vicky Kaushal's film "Sam Bahadur," directed by Meghna Gulzar, collected ₹5.50 crore, facing tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal," which grossed ₹60 crore. According to sacnilk.com, Sam Bahadur had an overall occupancy of 29.18% for its Hindi version on Friday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the movie earned ₹3.40 crore at national chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. The film, depicting the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. While receiving appreciation from audiences, the film's critical reviews are mixed. The box office competition with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal" adds anticipation to its overall performance.

Katrina Kaif graced the Red Sea Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, alongside celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Freida Pinto, and Will Smith. The actress exuded elegance in a black Sabyasachi chiffon saree adorned with shimmering sequins and heavy embroidery. The semi-sheer silhouette, patti borders, and floor-sweeping pallu added to the traditional charm. Completing the look with a black blouse featuring quarter-length sleeves, multi-coloured sequins, feather adornments, and high heels, Katrina opted for minimal accessories like pearl-adorned earrings. Her makeup included winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, mauve lips, and a glowing base. The ethereal ensemble was captured in pictures shared on Instagram, where Katrina expressed her delight at the festival's warmth and gracious hosts.

