Morning briefing: All you need to know about Lok Sabha polls phase 6; Cyclone Remal alert in Bengal, Odisha; and more

The sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is being held on May 25, covering 58 constituencies across six states and two union territories. This includes all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi and the Jangal Mahal region in West Bengal. The polling began at 7am and will conclude at 6pm. This phase is significant as it encompasses various critical regions, with voter turnout expected to influence the overall election results substantially. The election atmosphere is charged, with major political parties vying for dominance in these key constituencies. Prior to this, polling has already been completed in 428 parliamentary constituencies across 25 states and union territories in the first five phases of the general elections. The completion of these phases has set the stage for the remaining constituencies, making the sixth phase a pivotal moment in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As the nation watches, the results from this phase will contribute to shaping the next government, reflecting the political climate and voter sentiment across these diverse regions. Dig deeper. A voter's finger is marked with indelible ink after casting a ballot at a polling station during Lok Sabha election 2024.(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

In preparation for Cyclone Remal, school buildings in three coastal districts of West Bengal were designated as cyclone shelters, and district control rooms were activated. Emergency services were put on standby, and advisories were issued to ports in Kolkata and Paradip, Odisha. The eastern states are expecting moderate to heavy rain over the weekend due to the severe cyclonic storm. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the army, navy, and Coast Guard, were readied. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) directed authorities to ensure minimal loss from the storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal. Dig deeper.

Rajasthan Royals suffered a disappointing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the 2024 Indian Premier League, continuing their wait for a second IPL title. RR, who had reached the final two years ago under Sanju Samson and narrowly missed the Playoffs in 2023, saw their batting lineup falter in challenging conditions. The lack of dew favored SRH's spin attack, particularly Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma, leaving RR bewildered. The most criticized dismissal was that of Riyan Parag, which triggered the team's batting collapse. Dig deeper.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Chinese director Hu Guan's film "Black Dog" won the Un Certain Regard Prize, while Boris Lojkine’s "The Story Of Souleymane" received the Jury Prize for its asylum-seeker narrative. Anasuya Sengupta was awarded the Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress for her role in "The Shameless," a film following a sex worker who flees a Delhi brothel after an altercation with a policeman. Anasuya dedicated her award to marginalized communities, including the queer community, for their courageous fight against unjust battles. Dig deeper.

Summer 2024 is ushering in a dynamic culinary landscape with a variety of exciting trends poised to transform menus and dining experiences. Leading the charge are innovative plant-based creations, going beyond basic meat substitutes to celebrate whole-food, plant-based dishes. Chef Supreet Ghai, Director of Culinary at ibis and ibis Styles India, highlighted in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “Jackfruit tacos, mushroom steaks, and legume-based burgers are examples of how natural flavors and textures are being emphasized, appealing not only to vegans but also to anyone seeking healthier and more sustainable options.” Dig deeper.