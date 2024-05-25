Speeding car hits 3, including child, in Nagpur; mob vandalises vehicle | Video

A mob vandalised a car after it hit three persons, including a child, in the Zenda Chowk area of Kotwali police limits in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday evening. Following the incident, the police have detained three people, including the driver, who was driving rashly, leaving three persons injured. Following the incident, the Nagpur police detained three people, including the driver, who was driving rashly, leaving three persons injured.(ANI)

The injured include a woman, a three-year-old child, and another person. The police have sent the accused for a medical examination, and the process of filing a case is underway, news agency ANI reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Gorakh Bhamre, DCP, Nagpur, said, “A woman, her child and another person were injured after a speeding car hit them around 8:30pm at Zenda Chowk area of Kotwali Police Station. People caught one of the accused. Police detained three youths and the car driver in connection with the case. Liquor bottles and narcotic substances were seized from the car. Medical tests of the accused being conducted and a case is being registered.”

The incident follows a recent tragedy where a 17-year-old boy crashed his Porsche into two IT professionals on a bike in Pune, killing them on the spot. The victims, Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia from Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives on the night of May 19.

On Friday, a local court remanded the six accused in the Pune Porsche accident case, including the teenager's father, Vishal Agarwal, to judicial custody, despite police requesting an extension of their custody. Later, the investigation was transferred from Yerawada police station to the crime branch.

The parents of the two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh requested that the Supreme Court oversee the probe and that the trial be held in their state. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed there was sufficient evidence showing the teenager was driving the car.

“We have the CCTV camera footage of him (juvenile) drinking liquor in the pub.....He was fully in his senses, he had full knowledge that due to his conduct, such an accident, where IPC section 304 is applicable, can happen,” Amitesh Kumar said.

Section 304 deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. On reports of the juvenile being served pizza after the incident, Amitesh Kumar said “a pizza party didn't happen in the police station”.

"But yes, something had happened on which we have initiated an internal investigation,” he added. “During our investigation, it has clearly emerged that the juvenile was driving the car and we have already collected all the necessary chronological evidence. For example, when the juvenile left the house, the entry on the security register shows that he left with the car,” the commissioner said.