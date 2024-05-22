Pune Porsche accident: Techie Ashwini Koshta was ‘planning to visit Jabalpur’, says mother, demands strict punishment

The family of Ashwini Koshta, one of the two IT professionals killed in the Pune car accident, were planning to meet her in June but are now left mourning her tragic loss. Koshta, who was killed days before her father’s birthday, had booked a ticket to Jabalpur to surprise him on his birthday. Pune Porsche accident: Ashwini Koshta died on the spot after a speeding Porsche rammed into the bike on which she was riding a pillion.

“Just a day before the accident, Ashwini informed me that she would be returning home in Jabalpur and had booked her ticket for June 18 to surprise her father on his birthday. However, it ended this way,” Ashwini’s mother, Mamata Koshta, said.

Ashwini, who was riding pillion with Aneesh Awadhiya, was killed on the spot after a speeding Porsche Taycan, driven by a 17-year-old, rammed into their motorcycle in Pune’s Kalyani area. Aneesh was rushed to a city hospital, where he died soon after. The teenager, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, received bail hours after the incident. His bail conditions include working with the Yerwada traffic police for 15 days and writing a 300-word essay on road accidents.

Mamata further said that the family was looking forward to sending her off in a palanquin to the groom’s house in the future but are now compelled to carry her body on a bier.

“We were supposed to send her off in a palanquin (to the groom’s house) after her marriage (in future), but now we were forced to carry her body on a bier,” Mamata told PTI after performing her daughter’s last rites in Jabalpur.

“We want justice for Ashwini. The minor boy and his parents should get stringent punishment. They have not raised him properly. They should not have given him the car,” she added.

When asked about her views on the teenager’s bail conditions, she shot back, “Is it a joke? What essay will he write? A joke is being played.”

“What will happen by removing the (Pune police) commissioner? Others will also do the same thing unless the law is implemented properly for all,” Ashwini’s father, Suresh Koshta, said.

When asked about the steps the family wanted the police to take after the arrest of the boy’s father, he said even proper implementation of the measures in the Indian legal system would be enough. Besides conducting checks for the helmet rule, the police should take steps to curb overspeeding, drunken driving, and vehicles running without number plates, he said.

The police have registered a case against the teenager under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police said they would move a higher court for permission to try the teenager as an adult.

Earlier, police arrested the father of the teen driver, one of Pune’s most prominent builders from Sambhajinagar, and three others for serving liquor to the juvenile. The arrest followed a 24-hour-long chase, during which the builder attempted to evade arrest by sending a car to Mumbai to mislead the police.

Pralhad Bhutada, owner of Cosie, the restaurant where the teenager and his friends first had drinks; the manager of Cosie Sachin Katkar, and Sandip Sangale, owner of Blak Club, the second place where the group went that night for another round of drinks. All three have been remanded to police custody until May 24.

The Porsche was bought by the builder in March this year. It was being driven without a license plate because of the unpaid ₹44 lakh road tax on the car. The teenager who was behind the wheel did not have a driver’s license.

The builder has been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for failing to fulfil his duties as a guardian. Additionally, he has also been charged under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.