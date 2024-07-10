Morning briefing: Austria Chancellor's selfie with PM Modi in Vienna; vegetable prices soar across Delhi-NCR, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived Vienna on Tuesday from Russia's Moscow on a two-day visit to Austria, attended a dinner hosted by Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer, where he was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora. Karl Nehammer also clicked a self with Modi and posted on social media, extending a warm welcome to the Indian Prime Minister. In response to Nehammer's warm welcome, Modi thanked him and stated India and Austria will continue to work together. Dig deeper Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer clicks a self with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(@karlnehammer)

Tomato prices in Delhi surged to ₹90 per kg as supplies have taken a hit due to monsoon rains in many states across the country. The rates of tomatoes have also gone up in the major wholesale vegetable markets of Delhi, including Azadpur Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi, and Okhla Sabzi Mandi. In the last one week, tomato rates have spiked to ₹60-70 in the wholesale markets, a vendor at Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi said while another cited crop damage as the reason for the increase in tomato prices. Dig deeper

Helly Shah stepped out from her deliberate three-year acting break with the fourth season Gullak, which also marked her debut in the OTT space. The actor confesses taking a step back from the acting world helped her find calm and peace. Helly had been missing from the screens for three years after her last show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She came back with Gullak 4, which was released on SonyLiv in June. “Before I took a break, I forgot how to have fun and enjoy life. I was happy, but I felt that I was missing out on so many things. That’s why I wanted to take a break. All I wanted was to do nothing and do things at my own pace,” she said. Dig deeper

Rahul Dravid did it again. Keeping up with his principles of taking an equal share of prize bonus as the rest of his support staff, the outgoing head coach refused to take the additional ₹2.5 crore that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was awarding him — at par with members of the playing squad of India’s T20 World Cup winning team. As per the distribution formula devised by the board, the 15 playing members of India’s winning squad and Dravid were to get ₹5 crore each from the ₹125 crore prize money. The support staff are getting ₹2.5 crore each, while the selectors and the travelling members of the squad will be richer by ₹1 crore each. Dig deeper

