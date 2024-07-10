Round 2 of NDA vs INDIA as 13 assembly seats in 7 states go to bypolls today; Bengal on focus | 10 points

In a fresh round of election battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and the Opposition's INDIA bloc, 13 assembly constituencies in seven states are going to bypolls on Wednesday, July 10. The electoral exercise is the first since the Lok Sabha elections and is being held after vacancies were created on the seats either due to the deaths or the resignation of incumbent members.

