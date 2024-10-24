Morning briefing: Bar association upset over new ‘Lady Justice’ statue; videos of Turkey terror attack surface, and more

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has passed a resolution against the changes made to the apex court's emblem and the statue of ‘Lady Justice’ without consulting its members. While the Lady Justice has traditionally been depicted with its eyes blindfolded, the new statue has eyes open to spread the message that the law is not blind. “It is observed by the Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association that recently some radical changes have been brought in by the Supreme Court unilaterally like change of its emblem, change in the statue of Lady Justice without consultation with the Bar. We are equal stakeholders in the administration of justice but these changes when proposed, were never brought to our attention. We are totally clueless on the rationale behind these changes,” the resolution reads. Dig deeper. Lady Justice is usually represented as blindfolded and holding a set of scales

A major terror attack in Turkey left five dead and multiple injured when armed assailants targeted Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters near Ankara. A total of 22 people were left injured in the terror attack, out of which three are critical and still undergoing intensive treatment, the Interior Ministry said. At the time of the attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was holding talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the 16th Brics Summit. Erdogan condemned what he termed a "heinous terrorist attack," Al Jazeera reported. The entire attack was caught on CCTV cameras from the streets and the TUSAS headquarters, and shows armed gunmen making their way down the street into the offices just minutes before the attack. Dig deeper.

Harvey Weinstein’s retrial on sex crimes charges in Manhattan won’t start until at least next year — and his lawyers plan to hire a private investigator to look into a new allegation against the movie mogul that will now be part of the case. The new details came as Weinstein appeared in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Weinstein was already facing retrial on two sex crimes charges after the state’s highest court overturned his 2020 conviction earlier this year. In September, he was hit with a new charge accusing him of another assault. He has pleaded not guilty. Dig deeper.

Ananya Panday attended the Vogue Forces of Fashion event last night. The Gen-Z actor chose a head-turning look that wowed her fans. She wore a sizzling metallic bralette and skirt set that proved that the actor is truly the rising force of fashion in the industry. Scroll down to check out her ensemble. Celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Anushka Damani styled Ananya Panday in the mermaid core look. The metallic ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label LaQuan Smith. It is part of the brand's Fall 2023 collection. Paparazzi videos from the Vogue event show Ananya arriving at the star-studded affair and posing for the media. Let's dive deeper into her stylish look and see how the internet reacted. Dig deeper.

Indian-origin billionaire Pankaj Oswal feels “immensely guilty” about sending his elder daughter Vasundhara to Uganda, where she has been imprisoned for over three weeks now, Riddhi Oswal has told HT.com. In fact, the businessman and his wife, Radhika Oswal, have locked themselves in a “secret location” as they work to secure their daughter's release. Vasundhara Oswal was detained by a group of armed police officers in Uganda on October 1, over what officials claim is an investigation related to a missing person. Her family claims the charges are trumped up, and the man she is accused of kidnapping is alive and well in Tanzania. Dig deeper.