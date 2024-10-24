Cyclone Dana: Over 200 trains cancelled, flights suspended; Odisha, Bengal on alert ahead of landfall | 10 points

Cyclone Dana updates tracker: As Cyclone Dana approaches the Odisha coast, expected to make landfall by October 25, the state is preparing to evacuate around 10 lakh people from several coastal districts. Meanwhile, more than 1.14 lakh people in West Bengal have already been moved to shelters as a precautionary measure. A deserted Chandipur beach in view of cyclone 'Dana', which is expected to make landfall in Odisha, in Balasore on Wednesday. (PTI)

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed the state government's preparedness, said only 30 per cent of the people, or around 3-4 lakh people living in the identified ‘danger zone’, have been evacuated by Wednesday evening.

Cyclone Dana, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 120 kmph (75 mph), is likely to hit between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha by Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Cyclonic storm 'Dana', formed over east-central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, is set to bring heavy rainfall in several southern West Bengal districts, including Kolkata, the IMD said.

The Eastern and South Eastern railways cancelled a large number of trains on October 24 and 25, in view of the cyclone.

The storm is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Dana lay 420 km southeast of Paradip, 450 km south-southeast of Dhamara and 500 km south-southeast of Sagar Island at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the IMD said.

Ferry services in the Sunderbans area spread over North and South 24 Parganas districts and also across River Hooghly in Kolkata and adjoining areas will remain cancelled in view of the impending inclement weather.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has opened a control room at its headquarters here and cancelled the leaves of all essential staff to tackle any emergency.

The Odisha power department announced helpline numbers 8900793503, 19221 (WBSEDCL) and 1912 (CESC) for the public to call in case of any emergency.

Tropical Cyclone Dana: Latest updates

Odisha: Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said over 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places by Wednesday evening in view of cyclone Dana. The government had on Tuesday set a target to evacuate 10,60,336 people from 14 districts. West Bengal: The MeT warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy downpours in isolated places in North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts on October 24 and 25. Trains cancelled/suspended: More than 170 express and passenger trains running through South Eastern Railway (SER) jurisdiction have been cancelled in view of the severe cyclonic storm, news agency PTI reported citing unnamed an official. The trains cancelled were scheduled to depart their originating stations between October 23 and 27, the SER official said, adding that more trains running through the SER zone may be cancelled if the situation demands. The Eastern Railway (ER) will not operate any EMU local train from Sealdah station in its south and Hasnabad sections from 8pm on October 24 till 10am on October 25 in view of the cyclonic storm 'Dana' over the Bay of Bengal. The official said that the last train from Hasnabad and Namkhana stations, which are close to the coastal areas in North and South 24 Parganas districts, will depart towards Sealdah by 7pm on October 24. The ER also cancelled 68 suburban trains in its Howrah division on October 25. Flights suspended: Flight operations at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will be suspended for 15 hours starting at 6pm on Thursday as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Dana. According to airport authorities, flight operations will be halted from 6pm on October 25 until 9am on October 26. Schools closed: On Tuesday, the West Bengal government announced that schools and academic institutions will remain closed in several parts of the state. A notice issued by the school education department of the West Bengal government stated that academic activities in seven districts – including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata – would be suspended from October 23 to October 26. In Odisha, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities will remain shut in 14 districts till October 25 ahead of Cyclone Dana's landfall. Rescue operations: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a total of 56 teams in five states, including Odisha and West Bengal, in view of cyclone Dana. A senior officer added that a total of 45 teams were sought by the states in view of the cyclone. The NDRF has earmarked a total of 56 teams, out of which 45 are on active deployment right now. On 'high alert': The Indian Coast Guard is on “high alert” and has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situation at sea. The ICG has been closely monitoring the situation and has taken proactive steps to ensure preparedness for dealing with any emergency arising from the cyclone’s impact, the defence ministry said in a statement.

