Morning briefing: BJP's plan to counter concerns over SC/ST quota; Congress Nanded MP Vasantrao Chavan dies, and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will focus on the alacrity shown by the Union government in announcing the rollback of the lateral entry scheme for filling positions in the bureaucracy and the unambiguous stand against the “creamy layer” within the quotas for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to outweigh concerns over the issue of sub-categorisation within these groups. Ahead of the upcoming elections in a clutch of states, the party is also banking on the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) announced for central government employees to blunt the anger against inflation and no tax relief for the middle class in the budget. Dig Deeper BJP plans its strategy ahead of crucial assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkahnd

Senior Congress leader and party MP from Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, Vasantrao Chavan (69), passed away in Hyderabad due to prolonged illness, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) announced. As his health worsened over the past few days, he was rushed to Kims Hospital in Hyderabad. However, he lost his life due to the severity of the disease. His last rites will be performed in Naigaon at 11 am, the party sources said. Chavan won the Nanded constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections by defeating his rival candidate Chikhalikar Prataprao Govindrao from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of over 50,000 votes. Dig Deeper

India news

IMD alerts of heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa

Delhi doctor 'slapped, abused' at hospital days after protest on security

Karnataka businessman arrested for killing his lookalike for insurance benefits

Global matters

Israel and Hamas fail to agree on ceasefire in Cairo; process to continue

From Elon Musk to Edward Snowden, what tech leaders said about Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's arrest

Business

Bazaar Style Retail IPO: Price band set, check complete details here

Uber ‘Black’ is coming back soon but only for some in Mumbai: What we know

Janmashtami 2024: Banks to remain closed in these states today. Check full list

Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar opened up about having to deal with his parents' divorce at an early age. His father Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani parted ways when he was still a kid. In a new conversation with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel, Farhan shared how it was ‘difficult’ to process the impact it had on his marriage and relationships. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Kiara Advani stepped out in Mumbai last night for dinner with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra and her parents. The paparazzi clicked the couple hand-in-hand as they exited a restaurant. Kiara wore a mini blazer dress for the occasion, serving a from-work-to-party look. Dig Deeper

It's trending

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu and social media-famous doctor Cyriac Abby Philips, aka The Liver Doc, traded insults on social media over the issue of grounding. Dr Philips has been targeting several high-profile names for spreading healthcare-related misinformation. His latest target was Sridhar Vembu, who advocated the benefits of “grounding” via walking barefoot in a divisive post shared on the social media platform X. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon.