Morning briefing: BJP's plan to counter concerns over SC/ST quota; Congress Nanded MP Vasantrao Chavan dies, and more
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will focus on the alacrity shown by the Union government in announcing the rollback of the lateral entry scheme for filling positions in the bureaucracy and the unambiguous stand against the “creamy layer” within the quotas for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to outweigh concerns over the issue of sub-categorisation within these groups. Ahead of the upcoming elections in a clutch of states, the party is also banking on the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) announced for central government employees to blunt the anger against inflation and no tax relief for the middle class in the budget. Dig Deeper
Senior Congress leader and party MP from Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, Vasantrao Chavan (69), passed away in Hyderabad due to prolonged illness, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) announced. As his health worsened over the past few days, he was rushed to Kims Hospital in Hyderabad. However, he lost his life due to the severity of the disease. His last rites will be performed in Naigaon at 11 am, the party sources said. Chavan won the Nanded constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections by defeating his rival candidate Chikhalikar Prataprao Govindrao from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of over 50,000 votes. Dig Deeper
India news
IMD alerts of heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa
Delhi doctor 'slapped, abused' at hospital days after protest on security
Karnataka businessman arrested for killing his lookalike for insurance benefits
Global matters
Israel and Hamas fail to agree on ceasefire in Cairo; process to continue
From Elon Musk to Edward Snowden, what tech leaders said about Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's arrest
Business
Bazaar Style Retail IPO: Price band set, check complete details here
Uber ‘Black’ is coming back soon but only for some in Mumbai: What we know
Janmashtami 2024: Banks to remain closed in these states today. Check full list
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar opened up about having to deal with his parents' divorce at an early age. His father Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani parted ways when he was still a kid. In a new conversation with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel, Farhan shared how it was ‘difficult’ to process the impact it had on his marriage and relationships. Dig Deeper
Lifestyle
Kiara Advani stepped out in Mumbai last night for dinner with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra and her parents. The paparazzi clicked the couple hand-in-hand as they exited a restaurant. Kiara wore a mini blazer dress for the occasion, serving a from-work-to-party look. Dig Deeper
It's trending
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu and social media-famous doctor Cyriac Abby Philips, aka The Liver Doc, traded insults on social media over the issue of grounding. Dr Philips has been targeting several high-profile names for spreading healthcare-related misinformation. His latest target was Sridhar Vembu, who advocated the benefits of “grounding” via walking barefoot in a divisive post shared on the social media platform X. Dig Deeper