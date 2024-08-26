Congress Nanded MP Vasantrao Chavan passes away

Senior Congress leader and party MP from Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, Vasantrao Chavan (69), passed away in Hyderabad due to prolonged illness, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) announced. Vasantrao Chavan(Nana Patole (X))

As his health worsened over the past few days, he was rushed to Kims Hospital in Hyderabad. However, he lost his life due to the severity of the disease. His last rites will be performed in Naigaon at 11 am, the party sources said.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole posted his condolence message on social media platform X.

"The news of the demise of a senior leader of Congress party, MP of Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency Vasantraoji Chavan is very shocking. He always remained loyal to the Congress party even in adverse conditions and brought the idea of ​​the Congress party home. The entire Congress party is with the Chavan family in this grief," Patole posted on X.

Who was Vasantrao Chavan?

Chavan won the Nanded constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections by securing over 46 percent of the polled votes. He defeated his rival candidate Chikhalikar Prataprao Govindrao from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

Chavan is also the trustee and Chairperson of Janta High School and College of Agriculture in Naigaon. He was elected as an independent member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Naigaon in 2009.

He joined the Indian National Congress in 2014 and was re-elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Naigaon.

Vasantrao hails from one of the largest families of Amitrao Chavan, whose political dominance has persisted in Naigaon district. He became the Sarpacnch for the first time in 1978 and also served on the District Council later.

Chavan was elected to district Zilla Parishad in 2002 but was soon elected to the State Legislative Council. He was also the chairman of Nanded District Central Cooperative Bank from 2021 to 2023.