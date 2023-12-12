Morning briefing: CM to be picked today; Amit Shah may present 3 new bills, and all latest news

The recently elected members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of Rajasthan are poised to come together on Tuesday to determine the leader of their legislative party, thus putting an end to days of conjecture surrounding the selection of the chief minister. The crucial meeting is scheduled for 4 pm at the party office and is expected to be attended by senior party leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who has been assigned the role of observer. In addition to Singh, two co-observers, Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pande, are set to join the proceedings. Dig Deeper.

More on assembly elections Chouhan’s MP era ends after nearly two decades

Union home minister Amit Shah to introduce three new bills in Parliament (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to present three criminal law bills in Parliament on Tuesday. These bills aim to replace outdated colonial-era criminal laws and have been revised based on recommendations from a parliamentary standing committee. The Union government withdrew the initial three bills introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11, signaling a renewed effort to address and modernize the existing legal framework. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

India's cricket team, gearing up for the T20 World Cup in South Africa next June, recently arrived in the country. However, their final preparatory phase faced a setback as the first of three games against the hosts was abandoned due to incessant showers in Durban. This development poses challenges for the team's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and head coach Rahul Dravid as they aim to fine-tune their combinations in the lead-up to the tournament. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Despite a dip in performance, Ranbir Kapoor's recent blockbuster, "Animal," continues to shine at the box office. The film recorded its lowest single-day figure on Monday, yet it remained in two figures, collecting ₹13 crore. Early estimates suggest the total India collection has reached ₹443 crore, highlighting the sustained success of the movie at the ticket counters. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram recently celebrated their marriage with a grand reception in Mumbai after an intimate ceremony in Imphal, Manipur. The Bollywood couple, adorned in elegant ethnic attire, caught the attention of several celebrities. Randeep opted for a black sherwani suit, while Lin looked stunning in a red sequinned saree. The celebration marked a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, creating a memorable evening for the newlyweds and their guests. Dig deeper.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON