Morning briefing: Congress to sound poll bugle today; J&K torture survivor recounts horror, and all the latest news

The Congress party is set to launch its 2024 national poll campaign in Nagpur with a rally on its foundation day. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, three chief ministers, and state party chiefs, are expected to attend the event. The rally, titled "Hain Taiyaar Hum" (we are ready), aims to draw around 200,000 attendees. Nagpur's significance as the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayemsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, adds political context. Congress leaders emphasized the need to address issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmer suicides, aiming to restore faith in democracy.

Mohammad Farooq, one of the five men allegedly picked up and tortured by the army following an ambush that left four soldiers dead and three injured, shared his nightmarish experience. Farooq, currently undergoing treatment at Rajouri Government Medical College and Hospital, claimed they were taken to an army camp, where they were beaten with lathis and iron rods, had chilly powder and salt smeared on their wounds, and were given electric shocks. He alleged that three men from Topa Peer were killed in custody, and the remaining were dumped at separate places. Farooq, a labourer with a family, questioned who would provide for his family now.

Priyanka Gandhi named in ED's charge sheet in PMLA case

Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for 'hurting sentiments' over viral Christmas lunch video

Centre bans J&K Muslim League faction for 5 years under UAPA

Pro-Kannada stir turns violent; signboards torn in Karnataka

Michigan Supreme Court upholds Donald Trump's 2024 primary candidacy amid legal woes

Two models of Apple Watch can go on sale again after US court lifts halt over a patent dispute

KL Rahul achieved a significant milestone in his cricket career by earning praise from legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his century in the Test match against South Africa. Rahul's century, his 8th in Tests, was deemed one of the top 10 centuries by Indians in Test cricket by Gavaskar. The former captain's compliment, received during the commentary, left Rahul humbled and excited. The cricketer, who faced challenges earlier in 2023, emphasized mental toughness and maintaining focus on performance amid external negativity. Rahul's century could mark a turning point, as he showcased grit in challenging conditions batting with the tail.

In a year of diverse cinematic brilliance, standout performances emerged across various formats and languages. Child actor Sahasra Shree delivered an unforgettable portrayal of Sundari in "Chittha," transitioning from innocence to exhaustion with deceptive intelligence. Ranveer Singh's flamboyant Rocky Randhawa in Bollywood's "Greenest of green flags" showcased infectious energy and vulnerability. Amruta Subhash's Seema in "Lust Stories 2" conveyed desire and empowerment without words. Mammootty's poignant performance in "Kaathal: The Core" explored the challenges of coming out late in life. Rajshri Deshpande's Neelam in "Trial by Fire" portrayed grief and determination with haunting force. Sidhant Gupta's Jay Khanna in "Jubilee" exhibited star-making charisma, while Aishwarya Rai's Nandini in "Ponniyin Selvan 2" added grandeur and intimacy. Surinder Vicky's Balbir Singh in "Kohrra" depicted a jaded cop's silent rage, and Rukmini Vasanth's Priya in "Sapta Sagaradeccha Elo" brought a thoughtful, layered soul to the tragic love story. Vikrant Massey's understated portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma in "12th Fail" captured the character's stubbornness and zeal.

Janhvi Kapoor set the internet on fire with a red-themed photoshoot posted on Instagram, spreading season's greetings. The BFF, Orhan Awatramani, and actor Sobhita Dhulipala praised her look in the comments. Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Janhvi in a red bodycon faux leather dress with a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, and a figure-hugging silhouette. Janhvi opted for a wet-hair look and minimal accessories, letting the outfit shine. The glamorous makeup included feathered brows, winged eyeliner, shimmery pink eye shadow, mascara, mauve lip shade, and a dewy base. Fans expressed admiration, calling her "HOTTTTT" and suggesting to "PAINT THE TOWN RED." Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like "Mr and Mrs Maahi" and "Devara."

