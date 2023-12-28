Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for 'hurting sentiments' over viral Christmas lunch video

A complaint was lodged at the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family members for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a Christmas celebration video. Ranbir Kapoor in the viral video.(Filmfare / Instagram)

The complainant, Sanjay Tiwari, contended in the complaint that the video shows the actor pouring liquor on a cake and setting it on fire while uttering the phrase “Jai Mata Di.”

Tiwari asserts that in Hinduism, the fire god is traditionally invoked before other deities, and Kapoor and his family deliberately used intoxicants in their celebration of a different religious festival, all the while celebrating the festival of another religion.

He alleged that the act of setting the cake on fire followed by the ‘Jai Mata Di’ chant hurt his religious sentiments.

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case yet.

In a video shared on Instagram by the official account of entertainment magazine Filmfare, a man apparently pours liquor over a cake as Ranbir, sitting beside Alia Bhatt, lights it and says ‘Jai Mata Di’. According to Filmfare, the video was from the Kapoor's family Christmas lunch.

“Ranbir Kapoor brings everyone to laughter with his ‘Jai Mata Di’ cheer while lighting up the cake during the Kapoor family's Christmas lunch!” the caption of the Instagram post reads.

