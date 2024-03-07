Morning briefing: Congress to woo women, gig workers; BJP-BJD hold alliance talks, and all the latest news

The Congress manifesto is set to address various socio-economic issues, including social security for gig workers, GST reforms benefiting small businesses, and amendments to reduce the overarching powers of federal agencies. It may repackage the NYAY program, offering ₹6,000 per month to the poorest families' eldest woman. Committing to a universal basic income, the party plans to support the bottom 20% of the population. Additionally, reservations for women in government jobs and increased scholarships for students, especially from marginalized communities, are proposed. The manifesto emphasizes job creation and private investment while advocating for legal amendments to curtail arbitrary powers of federal agencies like the ED and IT. Dig deeper Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge receives the party's draft manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by the Congress Manifesto Committee.

MVA seat-sharing talks inconclusive, as Ambedkar demands 12 seats

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in intense discussions regarding a potential alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Odisha. Former allies who parted ways in 2009, they are now negotiating a seat-sharing agreement for both the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, slated for this summer. While the BJD is viewed as a friendly party to the ruling BJP, there's a push from the latter to rekindle ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aiming for a significant victory in the polls. Meetings were held both in Bhubaneshwar and the national capital to deliberate on the specifics of seat allocation. However, details remain undisclosed, with both parties keeping their strategies guarded. The BJD emphasized the state's developmental goals, hinting at decisions aligning with Odisha's interests, while the BJP maintained that the final call rests with the party leadership. Dig deeper

BJP spreading alliance rumour in Odisha, says BJD

The Latest News

New central rule makes it must for people to register their exotic pets

India opens key naval base close to Maldives

India News

BJP aims for 34 seats in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde's MPs likely to move over

PM Modi in Srinagar today, first visit to Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370

Global Matters

Houthi missile attack on ship off Yemen kills 3 crew members in rebels' first fatal assault

Donald Trump files for retrial in E Jean Carroll defamation case

Sports Goings

Ravichandran Ashwin is poised to become the latest addition to the prestigious list of players to achieve the milestone of 100 Test matches for India. Renowned for his prowess in red-ball cricket, Ashwin has amassed over 500 Test wickets and played a crucial role in India's dominance at home over the past decade. Ahead of his landmark Test in Dharmsala, the BCCI released a video commemorating his journey, with legends like Anil Kumble, Sunil Gavaskar, and Ravi Shastri paying tribute to his remarkable career. Shastri, who worked closely with Ashwin, praised his foresight and labelled him as the next big thing in cricket. Gavaskar emphasized the importance of playing for the country, while Kumble highlighted Ashwin's resilience through challenges, showcasing his ability to overcome obstacles and deliver match-winning performances for India. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set to tie the knot in July, extended from March 1-3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Continuing the celebrations, celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted returning to Gujarat for further festivities. The Ambani family hosted a musical event for Reliance Industries employees and their families on March 6, drawing a large crowd. Shah Rukh Khan delighted attendees by speaking in Gujarati and reenacting a famous dialogue from "Mohabbatein," while Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh gave energetic performances. The pre-wedding bash also featured performances from international artists like Rihanna and Akon, as well as Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, dancing to popular tunes. Dig deeper

