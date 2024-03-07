Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and others return to entertain Jamnagar at Ambani's bash. Watch

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming nuptials (in July) took place from March 1-3 in Jamnagar. But it looks like the Ambanis are not done partying because celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted returning to Gujarat on Wednesday. (Also Read: Rihanna is all decked up in finest Indian jewels, royal pink look in unseen pics from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party) Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh performed at the bash(X)

The post pre-wedding bash

Jamnagar airport was busy once again on Wednesday when Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Arijit Singh, and other celebs were clicked returning to Gujarat. On the evening of March 6, the Ambani family hosted a musical event for the employees and families of Reliance Industries in Jamnagar. Numerous people gathered in Jamnagar again to be entertained by the celebs.

Shah Rukh speaks in Gujarati; hugs Ambanis

In one of the videos shared by a fan on X, Shah Rukh can be seen talking to the crowd in Gujarati. He recreated the famous dialogue from Mohabattein, “Ek ladki thi deewani si ek ladke par wo marti thi,” in the language. He was also seen receiving a warm welcome from the crowd as he hugged the Ambanis once he got on stage. “Ambanis are treating him like family,” wrote a fan.

Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan dance their hearts out

In another one of the videos shared by fans, Ranveer Singh can be seen giving an energetic performance to his famous song Malhari from Bajirao Mastani. Fans can be seen watching the performance in awe. Salman Khan also took to the stage to perform Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan as the crowd hooted along.

Encore performances

Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash spanned three days and saw performances from Rihanna, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali and others. The stars also performed on-stage with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan dancing to Naacho Naacho, the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, on-stage at a point. They were later joined by Ram Charan.

