Rihanna is all decked up in finest Indian jewels, royal pink look in unseen pics from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party

While Rihanna left Jamnagar, venue for the extravagant Ambani pre-wedding festivities, soon after her performance on Friday, more pictures of her concert look have surfaced on social media. On Tuesday, fashion and pop culture-based Instagram account Diet Sabya, which was closely following the Ambani festivities, dropped an unseen photo of Rihanna's opulent green and pink look from the concert.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Diet Sabya shared details of Rihanna's look on Instagram Stories.

Rihanna's desi look at Ambani bash

Diet Sabya shared details of the singer's green-pink outfit worn with a heavy pink embroidered jacket and lots of expensive necklaces. Rihanna was seen standing alone on stage in the candid picture. Fans pages have also been sharing a behind-the-scenes close-up photo of Rihanna's desi look complete with classic polki necklaces embellished with diamonds, emeralds and rubies and a pair of stunning diamond and ruby earrings.

More about Rihanna's concert for the Ambanis

In videos circulating online, Rihanna performed a set list including her hits Work, B**** Better Have My Money and All of the Lights at the Ambani party on Friday. During the show, she gave a shout-out to the groom-to-be and his fiancé before singing, We Found Love.

In another clip from the festivities, Rihanna said, "Thanks to the Ambani family I'm here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations."

Rihanna was not the only famous international celebrity, who was seen at the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar: Tech giants, including Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, were also spotted. Business tycoons Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, as well as many cricketers and Bollywood celebs, such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, were also a part of the star-studded guest list.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place