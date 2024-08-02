Morning briefing: ECI signals Jammu and Kashmir polls soon; Telangana to enact SC sub-classification, and more

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has signaled that assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are imminent by directing the UT administration to transfer officers posted in their home districts. This move, part of standard pre-election procedures, aims to ensure impartiality. The ECI has also issued similar directives for Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand, where elections are due. Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously announced that assembly polls and statehood restoration for Jammu and Kashmir would occur. The Supreme Court has set a deadline of September 30, 2024, for the elections. The final election dates are pending, with preparations underway. Dig deeper ECI hints at upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls(HT Photo/File)

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the state will issue an ordinance if needed to implement reservations for sub-castes within the Scheduled Castes, following a Supreme Court ruling. The ruling, upheld by a seven-judge bench, supports classifying SCs into sub-groups for educational and employment reservations. Reddy criticised the previous Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for not representing the case effectively. The Congress government, elected in December 2023, successfully argued the case in the Supreme Court. BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Telugu Desam Party's Nara Lokesh welcomed the ruling, while the BJP has refrained from commenting.

Rahul Gandhi claims ED raid being planned, cites 'Chakravyuh' speech as trigger: 'Waiting with open arms'

Kerala rain: Schools closed in 7 districts; reports say Wayanad landslides death toll now 290 | Top updates

Telangana to implement SC sub-classification

14 killed in heavy rains in Uttarakhand; Kedarnath Yatra halted

Hezbollah fires 'dozens' of rockets into Israel to 'revenge' death of top commander; IDF responds

Italy PM decries 'unequal' match, Trump vows to 'keep men out' as Imane Khelif's win sparks gender row at Olympics

Janhvi Kapoor attended the screening of her upcoming film Ulajh last night, with celebrities like Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also present. For the event, Janhvi wore a dazzling white mini dress from Rimzim Dadu's latest collection, inspired by the Renaissance era. The dress, which featured a deep off-the-shoulder neckline and embroidered pattern, received mixed reactions online. While some fans praised the look, others compared it to a dosa or a tablecloth. Ulajh, also starring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, is set to release on August 2.

Swapnil Kusale secured a historic bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, finishing with an aggregate score of 451.4 in the shooting finals. This marks India's third bronze in shooting, placing the country 42nd in the medal standings. On Day 7, India will look to recover from recent badminton disappointments, with ace shuttler Lakshya Sen advancing to the quarterfinals. Golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar start their second round, while Manu Bhaker aims for another medal in women's pistol shooting. Anantjeet Singh Naruka will compete in men's skeet, and various athletes will participate in track and field events.

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, announced on X that each Indian medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics will receive an MG Windsor as a reward for their dedication and success. This announcement follows Morris Garages India's reveal of the MG Windsor, a new CUV inspired by Windsor Castle. Jindal's post has garnered widespread praise, with many users expressing their appreciation for the gesture. The MG Windsor, noted for its craftsmanship and royal inspiration, will be gifted to celebrate the achievements of Indian athletes. JSW Group, which also the official sponsor of Team India in Olympics, aims to honour the athletes with this luxurious reward.

