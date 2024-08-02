Rahul Gandhi claims ED raid being planned, cites 'Chakravyuh' speech as trigger: ‘Waiting with open arms’

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate was planning to raid him following his ‘Chakravyuh’ speech during the discussion on the Union budget. The Congress leader said he would be waiting for the central probe agency with “open arms” as ED “insiders” told him that a raid was being planned. New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 29, 2024.(PTI)

“Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned,” Gandhi posted on X.

“Waiting with open arms @dir_ed…..Chai and biscuits on me.”

Participating in the discussion on the Union budget 2024-25, Rahul Gandhi on Monday used the concept of ‘Chakravyuh’ from Mahabharata – one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India – as a leitmotif to attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"In the 21st century, another 'chakravyuh' has been prepared. It is in the form of lotus and the prime minister wears the symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhinmanyu is being done with India, with its youth, women, farmers and small and medium businesses," he said.

Also Read: ‘BJP has created a Chakravyuha’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt in Lok Sabha

Gandhi claimed that there are six people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, at the centre of this ‘Chakravyuh’. He took the name of four more people but Speaker Om Birla disallowed it citing that they were not members of the House and hence cannot be named.

Gandhi alleged that political executive, central agencies, and the idea of monopoly capital allowing two people to own the country's entire wealth are at the heart of this ‘Chakravyuh’.

"You created a 'chakravyuh' of unemployment and paper leak... You call yourself nationalists but when you have to help jawans, you do not give money for pensions. You trapped the youth in the 'chakravyuh' of Agniveer," he said.

Also Read: UP cobbler turns down ₹10 lakh offer for slipper stitched by Rahul Gandhi

Later, in a post on X, Gandhi said, “Today a 21st century lotus-shaped Chakravyuh is trapping India and is controlled by six figures: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Adani, Ambani, Ajit Doval, and Mohan Bhagwat.”