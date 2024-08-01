UP cobbler turns down 10 lakh offer for slipper stitched by Rahul Gandhi

Ram Chet, a cobbler in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, said on Thursday that he rejected an offer of ₹10 lakh for a slipper stitched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with him on July 26. Rahul Gandhi tries his hands at shoe repairing during a short conversation with Ram Chait, a cobbler in Kurebhar near Sultanpur. He met Chait while on his way back to Lucknow from Sultanpur on Friday (ANI)

“After meeting Rahul Gandhi, my life has changed. I am receiving a lot of love and affection. People stop their cars in front of my kiosk and click selfies with me,” he said.

Ram Chet claimed that the Congress leader contacted him three days after their meeting to ask about his well-being and assured him of all possible help.

“A person from Pratapgarh called and offered me ₹5 lakh for the slipper. When I refused, he raised the offer to ₹10 lakh.” Ram Chet said.

He claimed this was not the first time he was contacted about the slipper stitched by Rahul Gandhi. Previously, another person had offered him a bag full of money for it, he added.

Rahul Gandhi had also sent a shoe-stitching machine to the cobbler. The Congress shared a picture of the stitching machine and called Gandhi a “people's leader”.

“I refused to give the slippers. I have no intention of selling them. Rahul Gandhi is our messiah. He sat with me and stitched the slipper, which I will frame and keep inside the shop. I will take care of it as if it were my life,” Ram Chet said.



Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who was in Sultanpur in connection with a defamation case was seen interacting with him on July 26.

The video of their interaction was shared by netizens who praised the Congress leader's gesture. Ram Chait has been mending footwear for the last 40 years in a makeshift shop.

The cobbler also said officials from various government departments also reached out to him to enquire about his problems ever since the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha made a surprise visit to his humble shop in the Vidhayak Nagar area on the outskirts of Sultanpur, turning Chet into a local celebrity.

Chet said he has been getting increased attention from government officials since Gandhi's visit.

“After Rahul Gandhi visited my shop, officials from various government departments have started coming to inquire about my problems,” he added.



