Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7 (AUG 2) India's full schedule: Medal hat-trick on cards for Manu Bhaker; Lakshya in ‘Sen-mode’

Swapnil Kusale announced himself at the grandest stage by clinching a historic bronze medal at the Paris Games 2024 on Thursday. Having a firm grip on his nerves in the summit clash, shooter Kusale staged an incredible comeback to bag a podium finish for India. Kusale shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to extend India's medal tally on Day 6 of the Summer Games in Paris. With three bronze medals in as many shooting events, India have taken the 42nd spot in the medal standings of the Paris Olympics. Lakshya Sen and Manu Bhaker are headlining India's Day 7 at the Paris Olympics(PTI)

India will hope to recover from badminton heartbreak on Day 7 of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 as ace shuttlers PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have bowed out of the Summer Games. Sindhu, India's silver and bronze medallist in the badminton Olympics, was outclassed by China's world number nine He Bingjiao in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals. Satwik and Chirag's Olympic dream also came crashing down as the former world no.1 duo suffered a three-game defeat in the men's doubles quarterfinals.

Medal hat-trick on cards for Manu Bhaker

On Friday, golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Ganganjeet Bhullar will kickstart India's campaign in the men's individual stroke play round 2 at the Summer Olympics. At the same time, India's Manu Bhaker will be continuing her medal-fest in Paris. The two-time bronze medallist at the Paris Games, Bhaker, alongside Esha Singh, will feature in the women's 25m pistol qualification.

Lakshya in ‘Sen-mode’

Outclassing his compatriot HS Prannoy in an all-India clash, Lakshya Sen has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Olympics badminton tournament in Paris. Did you know? Sensational Sen is the third men's player from India to enter the quarterfinals. The reigning Commonwealth Games champion is up against 12th seed Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen.

There's more!

Shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be the lone warrior in the men's skeet qualification. After squandering a one-goal lead in a 1-2 defeat to defending champions Belgium, Harmanpreet Singh's men will meet Australia in their final pool match today. At the Paris athletics events, Ankita Dhyani, Parul Chaudhary, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will also be in action for India.

India's schedule on Day 7 at the ongoing Paris Olympics:

Golf

Men's Individual Finals (Round 2): Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12.30 pm

Shooting

Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker - 12.30 pm

Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Anantjeet Singh Naruka - 1.00 pm

Archery

Mixed Team (1/8 Eliminations): India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat) vs Indonesia - 1.19 pm

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Finals (Final D): Balraj Panwar - 1.48 pm

Judo

Women's 78kg (Elimination round of 32): Tulika Mann vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) - 2.12 pm

Sailing

Women's Dinghy (Race 3): Nethra Kumanan - 3.45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Race 4): Nethra Kumanan - 4.53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Race 3): Vishnu Saravanan - 7.05 pm

Men's Dinghy (Race 4): Vishnu Saravanan - 8.15 pm

Hockey

Men's Tournament (Group stage): India vs Australia - 4.45 pm

Badminton

Men's singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)-- 6:30pm

Athletics

Women's 5,000m (Heat 1): Ankita Dhyani - 9.40 pm

Women's 5,000m (Heat 2): Parul Chaudhary - 10.06 pm

Men's Shot Put (Qualification): Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 11.40 pm