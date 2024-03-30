Morning briefing: Himanta Sarma’s swipe at Congress over tax notice; Revanth Reddy on KTR’s ‘phone-tapping’ remark, more

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a swipe at the Congress over the income tax notice, saying the party was against "welfare activities, the poor and the downtrodden" if it hadn't been paying its taxes. Sarma, one of the sharpest critics of the Congress, said the party is denying benefits to the poor by not paying the taxes. “Somebody denying tax to the government is denying benefits to the poor...Tax money goes to the public welfare. If Congress is not paying the taxes, it means they are against welfare activities, poor and the downtrodden,” Sarma said. Dig deeper Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati on March 14, (PTI FILE)

Reacting to KT Rama Rao's remark that ‘phones may have been tapped,’ Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy warned that anyone who was involved in the alleged phone-tapping under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, ‘will be sent to jail.’ “Earlier, the government scared the people who voted for them, by tapping. KTR is saying that they tapped a few calls, so what? Can anyone speak like that? You will go to Cherlapalli jail. The officers who listened to them (BRS government) are in jail,” the chief minister said on Friday. Dig deeper

Offer of money to switch sides: FIRs registered over AAP MLAs’ allegations against BJP. Dig deeper

NIA links ‘Thirthahalli module’ to IED blasts in parts of Karnataka. Dig deeper

Prince Harry and King to meet again because Charles knows the difficult childhood…..’ Dig deeper

Donald Trump violated gag order in attack on judge's daughter, allege prosecutors. Dig deeper

World cricket held its breath when the sight of Gautam Gambhir approaching Virat Kohli during the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was caught on camera. Their relationship is secret to none. It was during an IPL game in 2013 when they had their first spat. There was another tussle in 2016. 7 years later, in Lucknow last season, they two had another tiff. However, contrary to what was expected on Friday night in Bengaluru, the two chose to bury the hatchet as they shared a warm hug during the match. The sight of it left Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri erupting with bombastic reactions. Dig deeper

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the birthday party of her cousin and one of Bigg Boss 17 finalists Mannara Chopra in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of Priyanka arriving at the bash on Friday night with her singer-husband Nick Jonas emerged on social media platforms. In the photos, Priyanka wore a white bralette with a matching skirt and silver heels. Nick opted for a printed white shirt, yellow pants and white sneakers. Mannara was seen in a red dress and heels. As they arrived at the venue, Priyanka and Nick greeted the paparazzi. The actor was also seen hugging Mannara. Dig deeper

A rare celestial event is in store for skywatchers next month. A Solar Eclipse will occur in the second week of April. It will be the first Solar Eclipse of 2024, after the world witnessed the first Lunar Eclipse of 2024 on March 25. Also known as Surya Grahan, it will be a Total Solar Eclipse. Meanwhile, a Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the face of the Sun partially or completely. Learn all about this First Total Solar Eclipse of 2024 inside. Dig deeper

