Offer of money to switch sides: FIRs registered over AAP MLAs’ allegations against BJP

Police on Friday registered FIRs on the complaints of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalalabad, Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj, and Ludhiana south legislator Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina that a caller allegedly offered them money to switch sides. Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj (L) and Ludhiana south legislator Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina.

On March 27, three AAP MLAs, including Kamboj, Chhina and Amandeep Singh Musafir had alleged that the BJP, even after the implementation of the model code of conduct, was trying to poach MLAs and other leaders of the party in Punjab. The three MLAs made the allegation minutes before AAP’s lone Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural joined the BJP in Delhi.

On the complaint of Kamboj, Fazilka police on Friday filed an FIR against an individual for attempting to bribe the MLA.

In his complaint to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kamboj, who defeated Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the 2022 assembly polls, said that he got a call from +35796718959 on his mobile on Tuesday and the caller while identifying himself as Sewak Singh offered him a bribe of ₹20- ₹25 crore to switch to BJP or face dire consequences.

“I am seeking a stern legal action against the accused and other conspirators,” the MLA said in the FIR. HT has a copy of the FIR.

Jalalabad deputy superintendent of police said a case under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, besides 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered at Sadar Jalalabad police station against the said accused Sewak Singh.

Meanwhile in Ludhiana Chhina also approached the police and said she received a WhatsApp call from an unidentified number a few days ago.

Chhina stated that she received WhatsApp calls from an unidentified number a few days ago and the caller introduced himself as Sewak Singh from Delhi. He offered ₹5 crore and a Lok Sabha ticket for switching allegiance to BJP.

Based on her complaint, the Daba police lodged an FIR under sections 171-E (bribery) and Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, against the caller identified by Chhina as Sewak Singh.

“I refused the offer, but the accused asked me to think over it and stated that he would give me a call again. I received calls from the same person for four days in a row,” Chhina said.

“I have recorded the calls and saved screenshots of the calls, which I have provided to the police with a complaint,” she added.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja confirmed the development and said the police have initiated an investigation to trace the caller.

In September 2022 also, the AAP in Punjab had accused the BJP of offering ₹20-25 crore each to its MLAs in an attempt to topple the party’s government in the state. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema had alleged that the BJP, under its ‘Operation Lotus’, approached 10 legislators with offers of ₹25 crore each and threatened Jalandhar West legislator Sheetal Angural for exposing their plan to topple the state government.

Cheema and some party MLAs later also met director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav and filed a written complaint against BJP ‘leaders and agents’ for allegedly offering money to the party legislators. An FIR was registered at the Police Station State Crime, Mohali, on their complaint.

AAP must initiate legal action now: Bajwa

Chandigarh: The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday dared the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government to take legal action as its claims about ‘Operation Lotus’ have proven to be true.

“The AAP has been crying about Operation Lotus since September 2022. It also talked about getting a probe done on the issue. CM Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio must explain why the investigation on the issue has not been concluded even after 18 months”, Bajwa added.