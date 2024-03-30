Himanta Sarma's jibe at Congress over tax notice: 'Against poor, downtrodden'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a swipe at the Congress over the income tax notice, saying the party was against "welfare activities, the poor and the downtrodden" if it hadn't been paying its taxes. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(ANI file photo)

Sarma, one of the sharpest critics of the Congress, said the party is denying benefits to the poor by not paying the taxes.

“Somebody denying tax to the government is denying benefits to the poor...Tax money goes to the public welfare. If Congress is not paying the taxes, it means they are against welfare activities, poor and the downtrodden,” Sarma said.

The Congress on Friday received a tax notice demanding ₹1823 crore. It later claimed the BJP also violated the income tax laws and it should get a demand notice of ₹4600 crore.

Congress leader Ajay Maken also accused the BJP of violating tax rules.

Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of tax terrorism.

"Efforts are being made to financially cripple the Congress, but we are not going to be cowed down," Ramesh said.

Ajay Maken claimed the Congress and other Opposition parties are being targeted by the Income Tax department.

"An illegal attempt to freeze the bank accounts of the principal opposition party in February has gone on for more than a month on the eve of the general election," Ajay Maken said.

The sharpest attack came from Rahul Gandhi, who vowed to stringent action against those trying to murder the democracy when the "government changes".

"When the government changes, action will definitely be taken against those who 'murder the democracy'! And such action will be taken that no one will have the courage to do all this again. This is my guarantee," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party will hold a protest against the continuing tax terrorism of the "Modi government".

"To protest against the continuing tax terrorism of the Modi Government on @INCIndia, all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) will be holding massive public demonstrations at the state and district headquarters tomorrow and the day after. Senior leaders and party functionaries will be participating. Here is the circular issued by the GS Organisation @kcvenugopalmp in this regard, and the Background Note to AICC Treasurer @ajaymaken's Press Conference today," Jairam posted on X.

With inputs from PTI, ANI