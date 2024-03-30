 Himanta Sarma's jibe at Congress over tax notice: 'Against poor, downtrodden' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Himanta Sarma's jibe at Congress over tax notice: 'Against poor, downtrodden'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 07:11 AM IST

The Congress on Friday received a tax notice demanding ₹1823 crore.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a swipe at the Congress over the income tax notice, saying the party was against "welfare activities, the poor and the downtrodden" if it hadn't been paying its taxes.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(ANI file photo)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(ANI file photo)

Sarma, one of the sharpest critics of the Congress, said the party is denying benefits to the poor by not paying the taxes.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Somebody denying tax to the government is denying benefits to the poor...Tax money goes to the public welfare. If Congress is not paying the taxes, it means they are against welfare activities, poor and the downtrodden,” Sarma said.

The Congress on Friday received a tax notice demanding 1823 crore. It later claimed the BJP also violated the income tax laws and it should get a demand notice of 4600 crore.

Congress leader Ajay Maken also accused the BJP of violating tax rules.

Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of tax terrorism.

"Efforts are being made to financially cripple the Congress, but we are not going to be cowed down," Ramesh said.

Ajay Maken claimed the Congress and other Opposition parties are being targeted by the Income Tax department.

"An illegal attempt to freeze the bank accounts of the principal opposition party in February has gone on for more than a month on the eve of the general election," Ajay Maken said.

The sharpest attack came from Rahul Gandhi, who vowed to stringent action against those trying to murder the democracy when the "government changes".

"When the government changes, action will definitely be taken against those who 'murder the democracy'! And such action will be taken that no one will have the courage to do all this again. This is my guarantee," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party will hold a protest against the continuing tax terrorism of the "Modi government".

"To protest against the continuing tax terrorism of the Modi Government on @INCIndia, all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) will be holding massive public demonstrations at the state and district headquarters tomorrow and the day after. Senior leaders and party functionaries will be participating. Here is the circular issued by the GS Organisation @kcvenugopalmp in this regard, and the Background Note to AICC Treasurer @ajaymaken's Press Conference today," Jairam posted on X.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Himanta Sarma's jibe at Congress over tax notice: 'Against poor, downtrodden'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On