Morning briefing: India, Australia to boost economic ties; Panel chief Kovind on simultaneous polls; all the latest news

India and Australia are advancing discussions on a comprehensive trade deal following the successful conclusion of a preliminary free trade agreement (FTA) last year. The seventh round of talks, concluded on October 20, involves negotiations on five tracks and 14 new areas, including digital trade, government procurement, MSMEs, traditional knowledge, sports, gender, environment, innovations, space, labour, and competition policy. The countries are making progress on formal talks in areas such as goods, services, digital trade, government procurement, and product-specific rules of origin. India's exports to Australia increased by 17% to $4.9 billion in the first half of 2023-24, while imports declined by 24.6% to $8.3 billion. Both nations aim to conclude a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) by the end of the year, building on the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) operationalized in December last year. Dig deeper

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, chairman of a high-level committee exploring the feasibility of "one nation, one election," has advocated for simultaneous parliamentary and state assembly polls in India. Kovind emphasized that the implementation of this idea would benefit the public and generate revenue savings for national development. He urged all political parties to support the proposal, highlighting that several committees, including a parliamentary panel, Niti Aayog, and the Election Commission of India, have submitted reports endorsing the concept of simultaneous elections. Dig deeper

The Latest News

For most people in Delhi, Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan is synonymous with the tigers of Ranthambore national park, several of which are known and admired by name. However, for farmers such as Rukhsar in Karmoda village near the Sawai Madhopur town, Delhi is not about the tourists who come to see the tigers. Delhi, for them, means the Azadpur fruit market. This is where the bulk of their guava production goes. Between the tigers of Ranthambore national park and the guava orchards in the district lies the story of how politics and environmental policies have left a bitter taste in the mouth for the voters of one of the poorest districts in Rajasthan. Read more…

Ever been through a bad break-up? It's usually the morning after when the realisation that a relationship has indeed ended hits hard. Even the most committed morning person feels sick to his/her stomach. Everything around is just filthy, sloppy, icky. Go back to sleep if you want. It won't help. Memories come flooding back. You check your phone and nothing. All that's left is a huge void. It's nasty. With time, the wounds heal but the emptiness of that next morning is excruciatingly painful. Read more…

Mexican actor Karla Souza has won the Best Performance by an Actress award at the 51st International Emmy Awards for her role in the series "La Caida." She competed against nominees like Shefali Shah from India, who was recognized for her performance in "Delhi Crime Season 2." Despite Shefali not winning, the first season of "Delhi Crime" had previously secured the International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2020, marking a historic win for India. At the event, Shefali graced the occasion in a simple yet elegant red saree, maintaining a traditional look. Reflecting on her nomination, she expressed excitement and happiness, emphasizing her immediate decision to take on the role based on the impactful script that depicted the investigation into the Nirbhaya case. Dig deeper

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted enjoying a date night in Mumbai, dressed in matching all-black outfits. The couple's coordinated look, featuring Tamannaah in a stylish cropped waistcoat and matching pants, and Vijay in a black printed sweatshirt and baggy denim jeans, garnered attention from fans. The paparazzi shared videos on Instagram, showcasing Tamannaah's chic ensemble with a halter V neckline and backless design, paired with kitten heels and accessories. Vijay's look included chunky sneakers and a relaxed fit. Fans praised the couple's fashion choices, dubbing them a 'perfect jodi'. Dig deeper

