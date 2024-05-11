 Morning briefing: India backs full UN membership for Palestine, How Narendra Dabholkar case was cracked; and more news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Morning briefing: India backs full UN membership for Palestine, How Narendra Dabholkar case was cracked; and more news

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 11, 2024 09:10 AM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

In a strong display of outrage, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan shredded a copy of the United Nations Charter at the General Assembly to protest over the passage of a resolution supporting full membership of Palestine. India, meanwhile, backed the resolution. Dig deeper

With flags of Palestine in hand, hundreds of people demonstrate at the Hauptwache in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)
It was around midnight on August 15, 2018, around five years after rationalist Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants, when the case was cracked by a Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team, quite by a stroke of luck. Dig deeper

Latest News

TMC accuses NCW chief of ‘political bias’ over Sandeshkhali row, may move EC. Dig deeper

State polls to decide fate of Andhra capital. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Why Donald Trump feels ‘very proud to go to jail’. Dig deeper

Meghan Markle 'shades' UK royals in Nigeria with 'controversial' Windsor dress. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Mumbai Indians have had a forgettable Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Months before the start of the season, the franchise was amid controversies following the appointment of Hardik Pandya as its new captain, replacing five-time title-winning skipper Rohit Sharma. The franchise's own fans were displeased with the move, too, and booed Hardik in the opening few matches of the season. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in Dublin, Ireland, with her family. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka posted a picture featuring herself, husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the picture, Priyanka held Malti in her arms as the toddler played with her cap. The mother-daughter duo laughed as Nick Jonas stood next to them, smiling. In the photo, all of them stood in a lush garden. Priyanka geo-tagged the location as Dublin, Ireland. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)

