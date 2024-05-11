Why Donald Trump feels ‘very proud to go to jail’

Former US President Donald Trump addressed reporters following the conclusion of the third week of his hush-money trial, expressing he would “be very proud to go to jail for our Constitution”. Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before leaving for the day at his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, (Photo by Victor J. Blue / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

“If anything's mentioned against certain people, and you know who they are, certain people, anything's even mentioned, he wants to put me in jail,” Trump declared, brandishing media articles about the trial.

“That could happen one day and I'd be very proud to go to jail for our Constitution.”

The former POTUS lambasted Judge Juan Merchan, “What he's doing is so unconstitutional” alleging unconstitutional conduct. “There's never been anything like it.”

Trump also took issue with Merchan's refusal to impose a gag order on Michael Cohen, his former “fixer”.

“There is no gag order to Michael Cohen. What the judge did was amazing,” Trump remarked.

“Everybody can say ... whatever they want, but I'm not allowed to say anything about anybody. It's a disgrace.”

Trump accused Biden of inflation

Expressing disdain for President Joe Biden, Trump accused him of dishonesty regarding inflation rates. “So now he comes out and he actually says, I guess with a straight face, but I'm not sure he knows what he's saying anyway, that it was 9% under Trump,” Trump retorted.

Trump decried the trial proceedings as “a very dark day for New York City, New York State, and it's a very dark day for our nation.”

He called, “This case should go no further.”

Despite the mounting legal woes, Trump claimed that his popularity remained high.

“But the good news is that people understand that our poll numbers are the highest they've ever been,” he said.

“It's ridiculous that I'm not going to be out campaigning for another week.”

Trump did not mince words towards those who are targeting him in the hush-money case, including Judge Merchan, calling them as “corrupt thugs.”