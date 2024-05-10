 Morning briefing: Meet Apple's next likely CEO John Ternus, Rahul travels in bus ahead of polling in Telangana; & more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Morning briefing: Meet Apple's next likely CEO John Ternus, Rahul travels in bus ahead of polling in Telangana; & more

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 10, 2024 09:10 AM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will turn 64 this year. Is retirement on the cards? Who will replace him as the next boss of the tech giant? Speculation has already emerged on Tim Cook's successor and as per a Bloomberg report, the person most likely to take the post is John Ternus. Long-time loyalist and hardware engineering chief John Ternus has helmed the Apple iPad, AirPods and latest iPhone series but is not the only name on the list of candidates for the top post. Dig deeper

John Ternus (Image courtesy: Apple)
John Ternus (Image courtesy: Apple)

Ahead of polling on all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, scheduled for May 13, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi travelled in a state-owned Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus, with party leader and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy accompanying the Wayanad MP on Thursday. Dig deeper

Latest News

TCS CEO earns 25.36 crore- least among IT firms heads. Who earns the highest? Dig deeper

Maya’s mid-poll change in strategy: Akash’s abrupt demotion, purge of candidates aimed at benefiting BJP? Dig deeper

Global Matters

New York City woman chocked with a belt and sexually assaulted on Bronx street. Dig deeper

Prince Harry faces ‘betrayal' blow on UK trip as King snubs him to honour William with… Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli's aggressive batting paid dividends as his 92-run knock led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a resounding 60-run victory over Punjab Kings on Thursday. Kohli's match-winning knock of runs showcased a blend of classic technique and calculated risk-taking, as he scored his 92 off just 47 deliveries. Over the past many weeks, Kohli faced criticism over his relatively lower strike rate, but he silenced the doubters with his blitzkrieg in Dharamsala. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 with the same name, is likely to release on the big screen in January next year. As per a Pinkvilla report, the film starring Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana, "has been in the writing stage for over a year now and the team has cracked a script". Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

It could be difficult to find enjoyable drinks that satisfy nutritional requirements for people on a low-carb or ketogenic diet. Sweat not as we rounded up at a few low-carb keto drinks suggested by experts, that will satisfy your cravings and help you stick to your diet. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, TN 10th Result 2024 Live , Lok sabha election 2024 Live , Arvind Kejriwal hearing Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Morning briefing: Meet Apple's next likely CEO John Ternus, Rahul travels in bus ahead of polling in Telangana; & more

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
