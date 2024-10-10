Morning briefing: More senior doctors resign in West Bengal; Israel warns Iran of 'lethal action', and more

The ongoing stir by doctors in West Bengal intensified on Wednesday with more senior doctors in various government-run medical institutions tendering mass resignation in support of the junior doctors’ protest in Kolkata seeking justice in the grisly rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Meanwhile, a late-night meeting between the state government and agitating junior doctors failed to resolve the impasse. Dig deeper Kolkata, India - Oct. 9, 2024: Protesting junior doctors and citizens shouting slogans against Kolkata Police as they allegedly halted 'Abhaya Parikrama' at Park Street in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that his country's response to Iran for its recent ballistic missile attack will be “lethal” and “surprising”. Israel has vowed a harsh response to Iran for its ballistic missile attack on October 1, which the latter said was a response to Israel killing Hasan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The Jewish state has been in talks with its main backer, the United States, to decide on the scale and intensity of its response. Dig deeper

India news

Global matters

Business

Sports goings

India registered a terrific 82-run victory in the third match of their Women's T20 World Cup campaign. Not only did India need to secure the points, they also needed to do so in an emphatic fashion to recover their poor net run-rate insofar. India now find themselves on 4 points ahead of Pakistan and New Zealand, and recovered their NRR all the way to being ahead of Pakistan. India now sit on 0.58, while Pakistan are on 0.56, and the Kiwis are all the way back on -0.050 after their big opening win against India was nullified by a slightly bigger loss to Australia. Dig deeper

Entertainment focus

Anees Bazmee is returning to direction with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the horror-comedy releasing this Diwali. The director is known for making some of the most memorable comedies in Hindi cinema, from No Entry and Welcome to Singh Is Kinng. But while they may be called cult, Bazmee says the first reactions to some of them were not positive. In an exclusive chat with HT, the filmmaker talks about the time when he was hospitalised for stress after Welcome's test screenings tanked. Dig deeper

It's trending

Ratan Tata’s trusted assistant, Shantanu Naidu, mourned the loss of the national icon in a post shared early this morning. Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, one of India's biggest conglomerates, died late on Wednesday night after a brief illness. He was 86. In his LinkedIn post Ratan Tata’s close aide Shantanu Naidu reflected not on his many business achievements but on their close friendship. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon.