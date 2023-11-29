Morning briefing: NASA chief on India as future partner; Salman gets fresh threat, and all the latest news

India and the United States have discussed deepening space collaboration, focusing on the role of an Indian astronaut set to be trained by NASA and fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson praised India as a "great future partner for astronauts in space" and announced plans for a joint low earth orbit observatory launch in early 2024. The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) observatory, a $1 billion spacecraft, is also scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2024. The two nations are working on various space initiatives, including the Gaganyaan project, a joint India-US spaceflight, and cooperation in areas like radiation impact studies and space health. Nelson emphasized India's leadership in space during his visit. Dig deeper

More news on Nasa: India, US seek to deepen space ties as NASA chief kicks off key visit

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology with NASA administrator Bill Nelson.(@DrJitendraSingh)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman Khan's security arrangements are under review by the Mumbai Police following a recent social media post threatening the actor. The post, posing as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, warned Khan and Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal. The message mentioned Grewal's association with Khan and cautioned Khan against relying on any external protection. Mumbai Police have alerted Khan and initiated an investigation into the source of the threat. Khan had already been provided Y-plus security due to earlier threats from Lawrence Bishnoi. The police are working to verify the authenticity of the social media account and track the IP address. Dig deeper

More news on Bishnoi gang: Not friends with Salman Khan: Gippy Grewal responds after Lawrence Bishnoi attacks his Canada home

The Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'17 days long time': What PM Modi said to 41 Uttarkashi tunnel workers Dig deeper

India reiterates support for Palestine, condemns civilian casualties in Israel-Hamas conflict Dig deeper

India News

Number Theory: The importance of Scheduled Tribe vote for the BJP Dig deeper

Congress woos Reddys, BRS banks on booth management for Telangana assembly elections Dig deeper

Global Matters

Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build multibillion-dollar investing empire, dies at 99 Dig deeper

Hamas invites Elon Musk to visit Gaza after he voices support for Israel Dig deeper

Good Read

The language on phasing out or phasing down of planet- warming fossil fuels the global community ends up using is likely to be among the most contentious issues at the upcoming UN climate summit in Dubai, something that no party wishes to address. With the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the two-week summit set to begin on November 30, the United Arab Emirates, which holds the presidency this year, is facing allegations of using the climate talks as an opportunity to strike oil and gas deals. Read more…

Sports Goings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell played a spectacular innings, scoring an unbeaten 104 off 48 balls, guiding Australia to a historic win against India in a T20 International (T20I) match. Chasing a massive target of 225 runs, Maxwell's aggressive batting in the last over, including three fours and a six, secured the win for Australia. Suryakumar Yadav, captain of the Indian team, expressed disappointment at the team's inability to dismiss Maxwell early and credited the Australian batsman for his incredible performance. The victory marked Australia's first win in the T20I series. On the other hand, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna faced criticism for conceding 23 runs in the final over, setting an unwanted record for the most runs conceded by an Indian bowler in a T20I match. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir Kapoor has shared insights into his experience shooting for the upcoming film "Animal," crediting wife Alia Bhatt as a supportive influence. Ranbir mentioned that he extensively discussed scenes and sought Alia's input to overcome any apprehensions about certain portrayals in the film. He acknowledged Alia's role as a "barometer," helping him understand the character's perspective. Ranbir emphasized that "Animal" marks a departure from his usual roles, praising Alia's support in navigating the intense and boundary-pushing nature of the film. "Animal," featuring Ranbir Kapoor in an intense and action-oriented role, is set to release on December 1 in multiple languages. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif, known for her stunning fashion choices, recently donned a mesmerizing red saree that perfectly balanced elegance and glamour. The saree, from designer Tarun Tahiliani, is made of luxurious silk chiffon and costs ₹109,900. Paired with a halterneck blouse adorned with gala embroidery, Katrina exuded charm. Her makeup, done by Daniel Bauer, featured red eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and light pink lipstick. Hairstylist Amit Thakur styled her locks into soft curls. Accessorized with diamond stud earrings and gold bracelets, Katrina's overall look radiated elegance and princess-like grace. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON