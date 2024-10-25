Morning briefing: Odisha woman delivers baby during cyclone Dana; India may ease visas for Chinese experts, and more

Amid preparations for Cyclone Dana, a woman successfully gave birth to a baby boy at Niali Hospital in Cuttack district, Odisha. The delivery occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday, just as the cyclone made landfall. The Odisha information and public relations department reported that both the mother, Sai Swopna Behera, and her newborn are in good health. Authorities emphasized their commitment to ensuring safety and medical care for all evacuees, with disaster response teams actively on the ground. The event highlights the resilience of healthcare services even during natural disasters. Dig Deeper Villagers wait to receive relief materials from health workers at a storm shelter before the landing of cyclone Dana(AFP)

India and China may see a thaw in relations, potentially leading New Delhi to ease visa restrictions for Chinese technicians involved in Indian power and infrastructure projects utilizing Chinese technology. Two officials noted that while investments from China may still require specific government approvals on a case-by-case basis, the review of Press Note 3 (PN3), which limits foreign direct investment (FDI) from neighboring countries, is anticipated but may take time. In the interim, the government may expedite project-specific approvals for Chinese FDI proposals, signaling a possible shift in economic collaboration between the two nations.

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Ramesh Bishnoi, cousin of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has alleged that Salman Khan offered money to the Bishnoi community following the blackbuck poaching case in 1998, which sparked ongoing tensions between the actor and the Bishnoi clan. In a recent NDTV interview, Ramesh claimed that Salman approached community leaders with a blank cheque, suggesting they could name their price to resolve the matter. Despite these claims, Salman has consistently denied wrongdoing in the case. The feud has intensified, with Lawrence Bishnoi issuing multiple threats to the actor, as the community remains outraged over the killing of the sacred blackbuck.

Sports Goings

Shreyas Iyer's 2024 has been a tumultuous journey, marked by a drop from the BCCI's Central Contracts list and a subsequent IPL victory. Although he missed out on India's T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies, the 29-year-old is now focused on the upcoming five-Test series in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Recently recalled to the national side for an ODI series in Sri Lanka, Iyer ended his century drought with a vital 142-run innings in the Ranji Trophy. While he last played a Test in February, Iyer remains determined to reclaim his spot in all formats.

Its Trending

As the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar approaches, a techie opportunistically acquired the JioHotstar domain, demanding that Reliance fully fund his college education in exchange for its use. In a related twist, Amit Bhawani shared his experience on X, claiming he received a legal notice from Reliance after registering the domains "reliancejio.com" and "riljio.com" in 2012, three years before Jio's official launch. His posts have sparked discussions around domain acquisition amid the ongoing merger talks, highlighting the challenges and legal complexities associated with trademarked names in the tech industry.

