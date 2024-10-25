Odisha woman delivers baby boy at Cuttack district hospital after cyclone Dana evacuation

After being evacuated due to impending Cyclone Dana, which made landfall shortly after midnight on Thursday in Odisha, a woman gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Cuttack district's Niali. A woman gave birth to a baby boy at Niali Hospital after being evacuated. (X- I&PR Department Odisha)

The Odisha information and public relations department confirmed that a baby boy was safely delivered at the hospital amid preparations for Cyclone Dana with both the mother and newborn in good health.

“Authorities have ensured the safe delivery of a baby boy at Niali Hospital amidst the ongoing preparations for #CycloneDana. The evacuated woman Sai Swopna Behera and her newborn are doing well. Disaster response teams are on the ground ensuring safety and medical care for all,” I & PR Department, Odisha said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

At least 2,338 pregnant women have been safely admitted to hospitals in Odisha, where they are getting good healthcare, Odisha TV reported.

As Cyclone Dana made landfall, heavy rain is being experienced across the state. Chief minister Mohan Charan Maji said that 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 51 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teamsand 220 fire tender teams are on the ground.

He also mentioned that 158 units of police have been deployed in all districts to ensure safety of people.

The cyclonic storm, with wind speeds reaching up to 110 kmph, made landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra shortly after midnight on Thursday, October 24, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD expects the landfall process to continue into Friday morning, October 25.

The coastal districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore and nearby Jagatsinghpur district witnessed sudden increase in wind speed. A revenue department official said reports of trees getting uprooted were also received at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner.

Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said that when the centre of the system reaches land, wind speeds are expected to reach 120 kmph.

He added that the landfall process will last for about four to five hours. “The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler weather radar at Paradip,” he said.