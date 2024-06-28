Morning briefing: Oppn to raise NEET row in Parliament; PM Modi to meet top bureaucrats this week, more news

The Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is set to push adjournment motions in both houses of the Parliament today for a debate on the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024. This decision was taken by the INDIA bloc parties during a meeting at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Thursday. This comes a day after President Droupadi Murmu mentioned the paper leak issue while addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu, during her address to the joint sitting in the Parliament, said that the government is committed to a fair investigation in the case and urged people to “rise above partisan politics”. Responding to the President's address, Congress' Kharge said, “The Modi government cannot run away from its responsibility by just simply saying that 'we should rise above partisan politics'…The youth is demanding justice.” Dig deeper NEET aspirants protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (File)(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet top bureaucrats this weekend and instruct them to implement with greater efficacy good governance measures on public welfare, ease of living for citizens and last-mile service delivery, two people aware of the development said on Thursday. The PM may also review their individual department-related plans for the first 125-day agenda of the government and the progress so far, while reiterating the government’s key governance principle of antodaya (welfare of the people at the bottom of the pyramid), said the people cited above, requesting anonymity. “The meeting is also expected to lay a five-year development roadmap of the government that would make the Indian economy the third largest in the world,” one of them said. In Modi’s earlier two terms, India rose to become the fifth largest economy from the eleventh. Dig deeper

Latest News

Donald Trump tears into Joe Biden for welcoming ‘largest number of terrorists’ into US at the CNN debate Dig deeper

Delhi Airport roof collapse: 1 killed, 5 injured; flight operations at Terminal-1 severely hit Dig deeper

India News

Amarnath Yatra 2024: J-K LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of pilgrims Dig deeper

'Jairam Ramesh's view, not…': Sam Pitroda's retort on ‘assurance’ remark Dig deeper

Trending

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, who is also known for her philanthropic endeavours, shared a video explaining what gender equality means to her. In the video, she explains how she thinks men and women are “like two wheels of a bicycle.” “In my view, men and women are equal but in different ways. They complement each other like two wheels of a bicycle; you can't move forward without the other,” Sudha Murty wrote. The video opens with her saying, “What is equality? You should define first”. She adds, “You know both genders are different”. In the rest of the video, she explains more about her statement. Dig deeper

Business News

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Thursday decided to regulate financial influencers or finfluencers amid growing concerns about potential risk associated with such persons. In order to address the concerns related to certain persons including unregulated entities inducing investors to deal in securities based on inappropriate claims, Sebi board approved norms to restrict associations between its regulated entities and unregistered individuals. Dig deeper

Global Matters

US President Joe Biden and his GOP rival Donald Trump took the stage for their first presidential debate that could define their potential 2024 rematch. Ditching the traditional way, the duo did not shake hands just like 2020 when COVID-19 breakout and Trump hardly looked at his opponent after entering the CNN Studio in Atlanta, Georgia. The debate begins with a question concerning inflation in the US economy. Biden criticised Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing recession. On the other hand, Trump stated at a recent campaign rally in Wisconsin, "the economy is crashing" and is in complete disarray. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 1: Nag Ashwin's Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD had a historic opening at the box office in India. As per Sacnilk.com, dystopian sci-fi spectacle has now collected ₹ 95 crore on its opening day, which means that the film has now scripted the biggest opening day in the history of Indian cinema, surpassing Jawan. According to Sacnilk.com, Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹ 95 crore in India on its first day for all languages, as per early estimates. The film earned ₹ 64.5 crore nett in Telugu, ₹4 crore nett in Tamil, ₹ 24 crore nett in Hindi and ₹ 2.2 crore in Malayalam. This means that the opening day figures have surpassed the earlier record held by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan last year, which had minted ₹ 65.5 crore on its opening day. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave her followers a glimpse into her joyful life by sharing a series of photos with friends and family. The images range from adorable moments with Nick and Malti to fun times with her best friends, showcasing Priyanka enjoying herself to the fullest. What particularly caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts was her stylish bodycon dress, exemplifying sartorial elegance. Known for setting fashion trends, Priyanka always ensures her posts make a statement, and her latest update is no exception. Her look is sure to inspire your wardrobe. Let's decode her chic appearance and gather some style inspiration from her fashionable choices. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

From Adelaide to Guyana, Rohit Sharma's retribution is complete. From getting hammered by 10 wickets to drubbing England by picking all 10 of theirs, Rohit and India march onto the final of the T20 World Cup. The sight of Rohit breaking down in the dugout after their T20 World Cup final hopes were dashed left an everlasting impression. It took two years, but revenge was served cold as India absolutely annihilated England by 68 runs in a one-sided contest to qualify for their second World Cup final in seven months. This win calls for a celebration, but a bigger goal awaits Rohit and the boys. The final. In two days time. Understanding the seriousness of the matter, while the rest of the team was left cock-a-hoop, Rohit maintained a stoic composure. Dig deeper

