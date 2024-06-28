‘My son wasn’t a sucker’: Biden defends son Beau as Trump seeks apology over ‘made-up’ veterans remark

US President Joe Biden and his GOP rival Donald Trump took the stage for their first presidential debate that could define their potential 2024 rematch. Ditching the traditional way, the duo did not shake hands just like 2020 when COVID-19 breakout and Trump hardly looked at his opponent after entering the CNN Studio in Atlanta, Georgia. US President Joe Biden, right, and former US President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Bloomberg)

Biden, Trump target each other over COVID handling

The debate begins with a question concerning inflation in the US economy. Biden criticised Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing recession. On the other hand, Trump stated at a recent campaign rally in Wisconsin, "the economy is crashing" and is in complete disarray.

Reacting to Biden's assertion, Trump emphasised that he had done “a very poor job” of handling the pandemic during his term.

He then went on to blast Biden over what according to him was an erosion of America’s global standing during his presidency. “We’re no longer respected as a country. They don’t respect our leadership. They don’t respect the United States anymore. We’re like a third-world nation. Between weaponization of his election, trying to go after his political opponent, all of the things he’s done, we’ve become like a third-world nation, and it’s a shame the damage he’s done to our country.”

Biden calls Trump ‘loser’ and ‘sucker’

In a heated exchange during the debate, Biden labelled Trump a "loser" and a "sucker" over the former president's alleged remarks that the American war dead were "losers" and "suckers".

“My son was not a loser or a sucker. You are a loser. You are a sucker," Biden said, while referring to late son Beau and alluding to allegations made by John Kelly, the former chief of staff of the White House. According to Kelly, Trump referred to military personnel who were injured or captured as "suckers" and those who died in battle as "losers."

Trump, however, denied having ever said anything like this and demanded an apology from Biden. “First of all, that was a made-up quote, suckers and losers. They made it up. It was in a third rate magazine that’s failing, like many of these magazines, he made that up. He put it in commercials. We’ve notified them.”

He further accused Biden of neglecting veterans while immigrants were residing in luxury hotels. “They’re living in luxury hotels in New York City and other places. He doesn’t care about our veterans.”

Biden hits out at Trump over abortion: 'It's been a terrible thing what you've done'

Clashing over abortion, Biden slammed Trump for his involvement in the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v Wade, and letting the states to ban the procedure.

“It’s been a terrible thing what you’ve done," Biden told his predecessor who appointed three of the justice who backed that decision.

Biden went on to say politicians should not play any role in women’s health care.

“The idea that the politicians, the founders, wanted the politicians to be the ones making decisions about my woman’s health is ridiculous … no politician should be making that decision. A doctor should be making those decisions. That’s how it should be,” he asserted.

Trump, Biden on argue on taxes, inflation & job decline

On being asked if a tariff he suggested would increase costs, Trump declined and targeted Biden, claiming that he inherited nearly no inflation.

Regarding the state of the economy, Trump's message was crystal clear: "We gave him something great," but Biden destroyed it. Biden condemned the situation of the economy at the end of Trump's presidency, attributing the status of the economy to turmoil and highlighting his attempts to stabilize and rebuild.

Earlier, Biden attacked Trump for jobs decline during his administration, repeating a favorite campaign slogan by equating the Republican leader with President Herbert Hoover of the Great Depression.

Trump turned his attention from the economy to immigration, which made Biden seem vulnerable. Highlighting his accomplishment of bringing prescription drug costs down, Biden said, "We finally beat Medicare." In a swift retort, Trump accused Biden of eroding Medicare and encouraging illegal immigration to put a burden on social welfare programs.

Trump criticised Biden for his immigration policies, claiming that immigrant crimes and Biden's border policies have turned the US into a "rat's nest" and an "uncivilized country."